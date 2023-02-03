ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NECN

Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border

Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
ENFIELD, CT
WMUR.com

13-year-old missing Winchester girl safety located

WINCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police and Winchester police said a missing 13-year-old girl has been found. State police said Mary Sanborn was last seen walking away from her home in Winchester Friday night and was reported missing. Police said she was safely located Sunday afternoon.
WINCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

Teen driver ejected from car in Holland crash but expected to survive

An 18-year-old driver is expected to survive after he was ejected from his car during a serious single-car crash in Holland, police said. The Sunday morning crash on Sturbridge Road left the vehicle crumpled, with its airbags deployed, images from the crash scene showed. But after being thrown from the car and flown by medical helicopter to a Worcester hospital, the teenage male driver was in stable condition, the Holland Police Department said.
HOLLAND, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holland crews respond to a motor vehicle accident on Sturbridge Road

HOLLAND, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday morning, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident on Sturbridge Road. Officials confirmed the crash approximately happened a 11:17 a.m. and that the driver was the only person in the vehicle. When crews arrived, the 18-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and was...
HOLLAND, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Killed, 2 Kids Injured in East Brookfield Crash

A Massachusetts man is dead and two kids are injured after a rollover crash on a residential road in East Brookfield on Friday evening, authorities said. The East Brookfield Police Department received several 911 calls just after 5:45 p.m. reporting the single-car crash on Podunk Road, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said in an email to NBC10 Boston.
EAST BROOKFIELD, MA

