NECN
Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border
Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
Fundraiser for Pittsfield family after fatal accident
The Berkshire Dream Center is running a fundraiser for a Pittsfield family who lost their mother in a fatal motor vehicle accident. The fundraiser is online, and those interested in donating can do so by clicking "Shaloon's Family Giving Fund."
One person rescued during fire on East Silver Street in Westfield
Crews worked to put out a fire at a two-family home on East Silver Street in Westfield Monday morning.
Holyoke Fire went to 50 calls within 24 hours on Saturday
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a total of 50 calls for service within 24 hours on Saturday.
WMUR.com
13-year-old missing Winchester girl safety located
WINCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police and Winchester police said a missing 13-year-old girl has been found. State police said Mary Sanborn was last seen walking away from her home in Winchester Friday night and was reported missing. Police said she was safely located Sunday afternoon.
25 Investigates: Exclusive access inside the only Mass. prison unit dedicated to young fathers
Young fathers taking parenting classes, learning life skills, working with mentors. It’s all happening at a Massachusetts prison. Now, 25 Investigates is giving you an exclusive look inside this prison unit that’s the first of its kind in the country.
6-month-old baby dies when tree falls on car in western Massachusetts
Heavy winds in western Massachusetts are being blamed for a tree that fell on a vehicle on Friday, killing a 6-month-old baby and seriously injuring a 23-year-old woman.
Teen driver ejected from car in Holland crash but expected to survive
An 18-year-old driver is expected to survive after he was ejected from his car during a serious single-car crash in Holland, police said. The Sunday morning crash on Sturbridge Road left the vehicle crumpled, with its airbags deployed, images from the crash scene showed. But after being thrown from the car and flown by medical helicopter to a Worcester hospital, the teenage male driver was in stable condition, the Holland Police Department said.
Arctic Blast Reportedly Responsible for Infant’s Death as Deadly Temperatures Engulf Northeast
The constant frigid temperatures and high winds of an arctic blast are now to blame for at least one death. On Friday, severe winds reportedly took an infant’s life in Southwick, Massachusetts. According to a statement from the Hampden district attorney’s office, the strong winds resulted in a tree...
westernmassnews.com
Holland crews respond to a motor vehicle accident on Sturbridge Road
HOLLAND, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday morning, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident on Sturbridge Road. Officials confirmed the crash approximately happened a 11:17 a.m. and that the driver was the only person in the vehicle. When crews arrived, the 18-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and was...
Ludlow police locate missing 37-year-old
The Ludlow Police Department is seeking public help to locate 37-year-old Anthony Gallucci.
Police seek find missing 70-year-old man from Wilbraham
Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man from Wilbraham.
Springfield Police searching for missing 16-year-old
The Springfield Police Youth Aid Bureau is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.
WMUR.com
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
westernmassnews.com
1 dead and 2 seriously injured, following 3-car crash on Liberty Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to a three-car crash on the intersection of Liberty and Calvin Street leaving one dead and two with serious injuries. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. When crews arrived on Sunday morning, three people were extricated...
Fire at home on West Ave. in Ludlow may have been caused by defrosting frozen pipes
The Ludlow Fire Department is reminding residents to avoid using any kind of open flame to thaw frozen pipes.
Horse trailer pulled by massive winds in Brimfield
It was very windy in Brimfield earlier Friday! The winds were strong enough to move a 22News viewer's horse trailer several feet from where it was parked.
One man killed after multi-car crash in Springfield
One man has died as a result of a multi-car crash in Springfield early Sunday morning.
nbcboston.com
Man Killed, 2 Kids Injured in East Brookfield Crash
A Massachusetts man is dead and two kids are injured after a rollover crash on a residential road in East Brookfield on Friday evening, authorities said. The East Brookfield Police Department received several 911 calls just after 5:45 p.m. reporting the single-car crash on Podunk Road, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said in an email to NBC10 Boston.
whdh.com
Woman taken to hospital after tree branch smashes bus windshield in Freetown
FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was taken to the hospital Friday after a tree branch fell, smashing the windshield of a bus in Freetown. The incident happened near Exit 13 on Route 24 just before 5 p.m. Another bus was brought in to get passengers where they needed to...
