Kansas City, MO

Royals set to bring back full powder blue uniforms on Opening Day

By Tim Kelly
 3 days ago

The Kansas City Royals plan to bring back their full powder blue uniforms to open the 2023 season, according to Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net .

From 1973-1991, the Royals wore powder blue on powder blue as their primary road look, as noted in Dressed to the Nines :

George Brett models the all powder blue uniforms that will return for the Royals in 2022. Photo credit (USA Today)

While Creamer reminds us that the Royals have had a powder blue top as a home alternate since 2008, the matching powder blue pants are returning when the team welcomes the Minnesota Twins to Kaufmann Stadium for Opening Day.

"Powder Blues were first introduced in 1973 at the request of Muriel Kauffman. So, to celebrate the 50th anniversary, we’re bringing them back on Opening Day," Sarah Tourville, senior vice president – chief revenue and innovation officer for the Royals, told Creamer . "Opening Day, March 30, 2023, will be the first time the Royals have ever worn a ‘full’ powder blue uniform here at home in Kansas City. Previously they were a road uniform."

In some senses, the Royals could follow the model that the Philadelphia Phillies have set with their popular powder blue uniforms . From 1972-1988, the Phillies wore a full powder blue uniform as their primary look on the road. In 2018, the Phillies began to wear the powder blue uniforms as a home alternate, worn for Thursday games played at Citizens Bank Park . They even donned the powder blue uniforms for Game 5 of the 2022 World Series.

The Royals told Creamer that for the time being, the powder blue pants will likely just be used for Opening Day, but they didn't altogether rule out wearing them with the matching jersey again down the road this season. The guess here is that there will be a groundswell of support for the full powder blue uniforms, and in the not-so-distant-future, they'll be a full-time alternate.

