Arvada, CO

Learn how to write calligraphy just in time for National Send a Card Day

By Serena Ung
 3 days ago

National Send a Card to a Friend Day is on February 7. What better way to participate in this feel-good holiday than sending a pal a beautifully lettered piece of mail? On Saturday, Feb. 4 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. LUKI Brewery is teaming up with calligrapher and engraver Kelly Chang of Jupiter Stone Creative for an Intro to Modern Calligraphy class at the Arvada brewery (14715 W 64th Ave Units A&B, Arvada, CO 80004).

Whether you’re a lettering fanatic, crafty individual, DIY expert, or someone just looking to try something new, this class will be perfect for you!

Tickets cost $85 and may be purchased online (space is limited so make sure you grab a spot). Your ticket includes:

1.5 hours of in-person instruction
A free beer (or non-alcoholic beverage)
2 Tombow Fudenosuke Brush Pens
1 Tombow Dual Brush Marker
Introductory Workbook (written by Kelly Chang from Jupiter Stone Creative)
Tracing Paper
and more extra goodies!

Go to Jupiterstonecreative.com and visit the services page to sign up!

