WPFO
Frigid temps lead to frozen pipes and water damage at Maine businesses, schools
Those frigid weekend temperatures caused major issues at several Maine businesses and schools. Stars & Stripes Brewing in Portland had sprinkler system problems, which caused water damage. The owners say it may have been from a space heater in another unit in the building that set off the sprinklers. The...
WPFO
Rare bird returns to Maine, exciting bird watchers
The Maine Audubon says we were lucky last year when a rare bird spent the winter in Maine. Well now lightning has struck twice. The Steller’s sea eagle was spotted Saturday between Arrowsic and Georgetown on the Midcoast. The large bird was spotted on almost the exact same tree...
WPFO
People that work outside are braving the cold temperatures
People who have to work outside today are braving the cold temperatures. But some say, they don’t mind it. For nearly ten years, Raymond Card has stood outside during the cold Maine winter, pumping fuel for Westbrooks’ Friendly Gas customers. “Rough on my hands, when I’m taking my...
WPFO
Plumbers, heating technicians prepare for busy weekend in Maine
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Heating and plumbing problems are being reported throughout southern Maine due to the bitter cold. Plumbers and heating technicians, like Shawn Kennie from Pine State Services, expect a busy couple of days as the temperatures drop below zero. At one Scarborough home, several components broke down on...
WPFO
2 Mainers win Grammy awards
Two Mainers were awarded on music's biggest stage on Sunday. Portland-based audio engineering master Bob Ludwig won his 13th Grammy for Best Historical Album for remastering the 20th anniversary reissue of Wilco’s album “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.”. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones,...
WPFO
Mainers celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year
WESTBROOK (WGME) - Community members are ringing in the year of the rabbit at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. The Chinese and American Friendship Association of Maine invited art groups, dancers, and musicians to rejoice in the Lunar New Year celebration. The group says this is the largest and longest...
WPFO
Maine hockey legend celebrates 800th win
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Legendary Maine high school hockey coach Norm Gagne achieved quite a milestone Thursday night, scoring career win number 800 as Edward Little topped South Portland 5-3. This is Gagne's 49th season on the bench, and he's still going strong. The numbers are amazing besides the 800 wins, with 19 state title appearances and seven state championships.
WPFO
Maine man sentenced for identity theft, loan fraud
PORTLAND (WGME) -- After lying about his son living with him to claim disability insurance benefits, a former Yarmouth resident has been sentenced to three years in prison. According to court records, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh, Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits from the social security administration for his son in November 2016.
WPFO
Historic Wind Chill Temperatures Last Night
Most towns had air temperatures -10 to -20 early this morning. That's half the story though because wind chills have reached record territory. Wind chill records are unofficial, but here's the top 10 list for Portland going back to 1948. Last night's -45 degree wind chill at the Portland Jetport at 9PM takes the number one spot.
WPFO
Boothbay school closed all week after sprinklers cause severe flooding damage
BOOTHBAY (WGME) - A Midcoast elementary school will be closed all week after the sprinklers caused severe flooding damage this weekend. Shawna Kurr, Principal of Boothbay Region Elementary School blames the extreme cold for setting off the sprinklers. They say there is major water damage to rooms, equipment, and instructional...
WPFO
Yarmouth man sentenced after falsely claiming child's disability benefits
PORTLAND (WGME) - After lying about his son living with him to claim disability insurance benefits, a former Yarmouth resident was sentenced to three to five years in prison on Friday. Court records state that in November of 2016, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr applied for disability insurance benefits from the...
