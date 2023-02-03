On my last trip to Las Vegas our group went to see Penn & Teller. It was a show that a friend picked out before he found out he couldn't go on the trip, but we had tickets so we still went without him. We all went into it knowing it would be a good show, but because we didn't pick it out we didn't know just how great it would be. It was the highlight of the trip for me and I still think about the magic acts I saw daily. They turned pennies into live goldfish and I still am not totally sure how that happened.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO