ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Destin Mayor gets pie in the face for good cause

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e26ou_0kbk2dJm00

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A fundraiser to revive the Destin Main Street Community Garden brought more than 100 bowlers to Hurricane Lanes in Destin Friday morning.

The Destin Chamber of Commerce hosted the Feb. 3 Valentines Day themed event called ‘You’re Right Up our Alley.’

READ NEXT: Latest Florida headlines from WKRG.com

Hurricane Lanes staff said they had 106 bowlers with tickets at $30 a person. A silent auction and a ‘Pie the Mayor of Destin’ also created extra funds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoSV8_0kbk2dJm00

Destin Chamber President Shane Moody said the event will raise between $6,000 and $7,000.

The proceeds will go towards the Destin Forward program to revive the garden alongside club kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast.

The Destin Forward program takes community members and turns them into local leaders. The chamber said the program is designed to provide a hands-on learning experience into the issues facing the Destin community on a day-to-day basis, Destin Forward accepts up to 25 business professionals for each 9-month class. Find out more online.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Local taco joint ‘El Weirdo’ opens downtown PC location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular Panama City food truck just got a major upgrade. Less than two years ago, ‘El Weirdo’ was born. The truck sat in the alley behind ‘History Class Brewing Company’ and made a name for itself going around to different events in Bay County. But now, the taco joint […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Destin Log

Destin Snowbirds enjoy Harbor Party Boat Cruise and more

The temperature was in the balmy 70’s and the blanket of fog lifted just in time for the first Harbor Party Boat Cruise that set sail Jan. 30. A full capacity of 147 snowbirds boarded the Southern Star for two hours of socializing, drinking, and dancing to the music of Bobby D, according to Jerry Reckman, VP and party cruise chair. All were hoping to catch some friendly dolphins dancing in the waves along with them. The next cruise has been moved to Feb. 20, so that our newly arriving February snowbirds will have enough time to settle in and get signed up. Reckman will be selling tickets for that cruise at each Tuesday morning meeting while they last.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Local cardiologist shares life-changing information

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dr. Samir Patel, an Interventional Cardiologist at the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City, said it’s important to pay attention to signs you may have heart disease. Some of those signs include chest discomfort, worsening shortness of breath, and exercise intolerance. Dr. Patel said one of the first […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

37th Annual Mardi Gras Parade Information

It is Mardi Gras time in Navarre,Florida. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. Due to the amount of cars entering the beach area the Navarre bridge will be closed to traffic around noon so arrive early. There is now a lawn area across from Navarre pier parking and Summerwinds Condos so there is no parking on the grass area.
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

PCB named 4th most deadly beach in America

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue last year alone six individuals drowned on city beaches.  Some residents said this number didn’t surprise them.  “Not at all,” Panama City Beach resident Ann McGory said. “I mean, only because maybe drownings because of our riptides but other than that, I […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Hotel near ECP garners a lot of passenger traffic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport isn’t the only place in Bay County that sees a lot of passenger traffic these days. Hotel management at Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport said the place is now a proven asset for travelers. That’s because of the hotel’s close proximity to ECP. It’s just a little more than a mile down the road.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 2-4-23

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
mypanhandle.com

Warm start to the week, next front Thursday-Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re riding the temperature roller coaster this week. High temperatures will be in the 70s Monday through Wednesday, falling to the 60s and 50s Thursday through Saturday. The drop in temperatures is thanks to another cold front on its way to the east coast. It will provide the most widespread showers and storms Thursday evening through Friday morning. Isolated showers, however, are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
cenlanow.com

Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Two candidates have filed for the Lynn Haven Mayoral race

On this Coffee Chat, Sam and Ryan discuss their eventful weekends with a disco-themed charity event and a packed golf schedule. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport isn’t the only place in Bay County that sees a lot of passenger traffic these days.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Single-engine plane crashes at Peter Prince Field airport in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Santa Rosa County officials, a single-engine aircraft crashed at Peter Prince Field airport on Monday afternoon. Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Sarah Whitfield said only the male pilot in his 40s was on board the aircraft and was conscious and alert when Lifeguard EMS arrived on scene. After […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Bands on the Beach 2023 lineup released

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Bands on the Beach, a series featuring regional artists on Pensacola Beach, has announced its 2023 lineup. The concerts, provided and organized by the Santa Rosa Island Authority are scheduled to begin the first Tuesday in April and ends the last Tuesday in October. Below is the schedule for this […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Public beach access growing in Destin along HWY 98

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A project along Scenic HWY 98 to have more Gulf-front views is underway in Destin. The City of Destin, the Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners and the Trust for Public Land joined together Friday morning to start demolishing property at the future Tarpon Beach public park. Members of the public met […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy