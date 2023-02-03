ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester announces “R-Connect” community resource and employment fairs

By Gio Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhk2i_0kbk2OGz00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans and the City of Rochester announced on Friday the start of the of “R-Connect” Community Resource and Employment Fairs.

The program will start on February 8, and is a series of community resource and employment fairs by the City’s Department of Recreation and Human Services where residents can connect with local health care and community organizations to learn about their resources and job opportunities.

The city says these fairs are designed to complement the Community Total Health and Wellness Initiative events at City R-Centers. They add that all of these events will feature City partners, nonprofits, social service providers, employers, and others to create more equitable access to health, wellness, and quality of life services and resources.

At these fairs, the city says residents can meet up with representatives from municipal government, child care, construction, manufacturing, retail, customer service, financial institutions, and community organizations to learn about their programs and services and discuss job opportunities in those fields.

The city adds the community and employment fairs will feature information and assistance related to starting a business, skilled trades job opportunities, youth summer employment, access to food and housing, and more.

R-Connect Community and Employment Fairs will be held at multiple locations on the following dates from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St
  • Wednesday, March 22 – Avenue D R-Center, 200 Ave. D
  • Wednesday, April 5 – Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave
  • Wednesday, April 19 –  Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.
  • Wednesday, May 24 – Rochester Community Sports Complex, 460 Oak St.
