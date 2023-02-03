ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
bleedingheartland.com

Divisive politics, Kim Reynolds, and the Moms for Liberty

Randy Richardson is a former educator and retired associate executive director of the Iowa State Education Association. The last two presidential elections have highlighted the deep divides between Democrats and Republicans. According to information from the Pew Research Center a month before the 2020 election, roughly 8 in 10 registered voters in both camps said their differences with the other side were about core American values, and roughly 9 in 10—again in both camps—worried that a victory by the other would lead to “lasting harm” to the United States.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Eastern Iowa community colleges encourage visits

The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) are inviting students to visit its campuses on President’s Day, Monday, February 20. One-on-one, in-person campus visits are available at all of the district’s main college campus locations for Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott Community Colleges, as well as the SCC Urban Campus and the Blong Technology Center. Time slots are available from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Students can register online at the EICC website HERE.
MUSCATINE, IA
Hot 104.7

Words And Phrases You Only Understand If You Are From Iowa

I was born in Iowa and I didn't even know all of these. The folks at Only In Your State put together a list having to do with the state where I was born. When I was a kid I lived on a farm in northeastern Iowa. But I still didn't understand every word and phrase in this list of the “10 Words You'll Only Understand If You Are From Iowa.”
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills spark controversy

Iowa House Republicans introduced multiple bills targeting LGBTQ+ students in K-12 schools across the state. These bills would restrict gender and sexuality instruction and out students to their parents. House File 8 and House File 9, both coined “Don’t Say Gay” bills, mirror similar laws that were passed in Florida...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Reynolds Wants Action on Questionable Textbooks

Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke last Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for Liberty, a conservative parents’ rights group.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Medical Malpractice Noneconomic Damages bill passes committee in Iowa House

(Des Moines) The Medical Malpractice Noneconomic Damages bill passed through the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Committee. Iowa House Representative Tom Moore, from Griswold, said this bill limits the total amount of noneconomic damages for a medical malpractice claim at $1 million when there has been a loss of a bodily function, substantial disfigurement, or death.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

A new course record set in the 42nd annual B-rrry Scurry

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Almost four hundred runners enjoyed the warmer weather Saturday in Clinton, by participating in the 42nd annual Brry Scury run. The four-mile race raises money for scholarships at Clinton Community College, and over $115,000 has been awarded to students with money raised from the event. “We...
CLINTON, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan

“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
wmay.com

U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy

The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Truck Tries To Sneak Through Iowa In Shambles [PHOTOS]

Now here is a truck that really should not have been driving through Iowa over the weekend. Over the last few months, there have been some “interesting” trucks driving through the state. In early December, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa American Water accepts grant applications

Iowa American Water is accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies. The program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, stream-side buffer restoration...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Gearing up for Ragbrai 2023

This year marks 50 years of Iowa’s oldest, largest, and longest bicycling and Quad Cities Bicycle Club Dixon Novy joined us to highlight some of the big plans for this year’s ride. For more information visit ragbrai.com or qcbc.org.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Hawkeyes amend Brian Ferentz’ contract

How does 6-6 with a bowl win sound next year, Hawkeyes fans?. Sorry. Let’s sweeten the deal with 25 points per game. Now that’d be an improvement, considering Iowa averaged 17.7 PPG in 2022 — and that includes several defensive scores. But it still means a one-game-over-.500 season for a frustrated fanbase.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

College planning session set for students, families

The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation is partnering with the Moline Public Schools Foundation and Alleman Catholic High School to host “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About College Planning” with Heidi Huiskamp Collins. This free presentation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, starting at 6 p.m. in...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy