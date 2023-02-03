Read full article on original website
bleedingheartland.com
Divisive politics, Kim Reynolds, and the Moms for Liberty
Randy Richardson is a former educator and retired associate executive director of the Iowa State Education Association. The last two presidential elections have highlighted the deep divides between Democrats and Republicans. According to information from the Pew Research Center a month before the 2020 election, roughly 8 in 10 registered voters in both camps said their differences with the other side were about core American values, and roughly 9 in 10—again in both camps—worried that a victory by the other would lead to “lasting harm” to the United States.
ourquadcities.com
Eastern Iowa community colleges encourage visits
The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) are inviting students to visit its campuses on President’s Day, Monday, February 20. One-on-one, in-person campus visits are available at all of the district’s main college campus locations for Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott Community Colleges, as well as the SCC Urban Campus and the Blong Technology Center. Time slots are available from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Students can register online at the EICC website HERE.
Words And Phrases You Only Understand If You Are From Iowa
I was born in Iowa and I didn't even know all of these. The folks at Only In Your State put together a list having to do with the state where I was born. When I was a kid I lived on a farm in northeastern Iowa. But I still didn't understand every word and phrase in this list of the “10 Words You'll Only Understand If You Are From Iowa.”
Daily Iowan
Iowa’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills spark controversy
Iowa House Republicans introduced multiple bills targeting LGBTQ+ students in K-12 schools across the state. These bills would restrict gender and sexuality instruction and out students to their parents. House File 8 and House File 9, both coined “Don’t Say Gay” bills, mirror similar laws that were passed in Florida...
kiow.com
Reynolds Wants Action on Questionable Textbooks
Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke last Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for Liberty, a conservative parents’ rights group.
Medical Malpractice Noneconomic Damages bill passes committee in Iowa House
(Des Moines) The Medical Malpractice Noneconomic Damages bill passed through the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Committee. Iowa House Representative Tom Moore, from Griswold, said this bill limits the total amount of noneconomic damages for a medical malpractice claim at $1 million when there has been a loss of a bodily function, substantial disfigurement, or death.
Iowa House, Education, and Appropriation Committee, Passes SSA Bill Recommendation
(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 State Representative Ray Sorensen says the Education and Appropriations Committee passed a three-percent increase for State Supplemental Assistance and should be voting on it this week. The Republican Representative from Greenfield says this number must be agreed upon with the Senator and the Governor, who...
KWQC
A new course record set in the 42nd annual B-rrry Scurry
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Almost four hundred runners enjoyed the warmer weather Saturday in Clinton, by participating in the 42nd annual Brry Scury run. The four-mile race raises money for scholarships at Clinton Community College, and over $115,000 has been awarded to students with money raised from the event. “We...
bleedingheartland.com
Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan
“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cbs2iowa.com
EXCLUSIVE: Iowans capture moment China balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina — An Iowan in South Carolina this weekend got a front row seat as the U.S. Military shot down the spy balloon from China that spent days floating over the United States. Reports indicate President Biden wanted to shoot it down, but the Pentagon urged him to wait until it was not a threat to Americans on land.
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
kiwaradio.com
Reynolds Vows More Action To Respond To Parents’ Objections To School Library Materials
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for...
wmay.com
U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy
The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
Truck Tries To Sneak Through Iowa In Shambles [PHOTOS]
Now here is a truck that really should not have been driving through Iowa over the weekend. Over the last few months, there have been some “interesting” trucks driving through the state. In early December, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ new health care bill may be advancing through the legislature, but not without facing criticism from both sides of the political aisle, and from both pro-life and abortion rights advocates. A subcommittee heard testimony, then passed the bill sending it...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa American Water accepts grant applications
Iowa American Water is accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies. The program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, stream-side buffer restoration...
ourquadcities.com
Gearing up for Ragbrai 2023
This year marks 50 years of Iowa’s oldest, largest, and longest bicycling and Quad Cities Bicycle Club Dixon Novy joined us to highlight some of the big plans for this year’s ride. For more information visit ragbrai.com or qcbc.org.
ourquadcities.com
Hawkeyes amend Brian Ferentz’ contract
How does 6-6 with a bowl win sound next year, Hawkeyes fans?. Sorry. Let’s sweeten the deal with 25 points per game. Now that’d be an improvement, considering Iowa averaged 17.7 PPG in 2022 — and that includes several defensive scores. But it still means a one-game-over-.500 season for a frustrated fanbase.
ourquadcities.com
College planning session set for students, families
The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation is partnering with the Moline Public Schools Foundation and Alleman Catholic High School to host “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About College Planning” with Heidi Huiskamp Collins. This free presentation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, starting at 6 p.m. in...
