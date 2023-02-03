Read full article on original website
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Appoints Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Director
DES MOINES, IOWA (February 6, 2023) — Governor Reynolds has appointed Sergeant Brady Carney of the Des Moines Police Department’s (DMPD) Investigations Division to lead the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. “Sergeant Carney’s years of experience in police patrol, investigation, and intelligence have prepared him to provide the best...
bleedingheartland.com
Divisive politics, Kim Reynolds, and the Moms for Liberty
Randy Richardson is a former educator and retired associate executive director of the Iowa State Education Association. The last two presidential elections have highlighted the deep divides between Democrats and Republicans. According to information from the Pew Research Center a month before the 2020 election, roughly 8 in 10 registered voters in both camps said their differences with the other side were about core American values, and roughly 9 in 10—again in both camps—worried that a victory by the other would lead to “lasting harm” to the United States.
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Appoints Patrick McAvan as District Associate Judge
DES MOINES, IOWA (February 6, 2023) — On Friday, February 3, Governor Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Patrick McAvan as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 8A. McAvan, of Fairfield, Iowa, currently serves as an Assistant Jefferson County Attorney. He received his undergraduate degree from...
KCRG.com
Iowa veteran invited as guest to State of the Union
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hours before his flight to Washington, D.C. for the 2023 State of the Union, Trent Dirks said, “This is probably the biggest moment of my life.”. Dirks will be a guest of Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA2) at Tuesday’s address. Dirks works for Retrieving Freedom...
New leader takes command of Iowa National Guard
JOHNSTON, IOWA — The Iowa National Guard has a new commander. On Friday, Brigadier General Stephen Osborn was named the 29th Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard. Osborn replaces General Benjamin Corell who announced his retirement last month. Osborn joined the Army in 1984 and transferred to the Iowa National Guard in 1992. Through […]
Iowa GOP lawmakers adopt new power-tripping mantra: ‘Because we won.’
“Because I said so,” has to be one of the most infuriating responses someone can give to a reasonable question. Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have come up with a similar default answer to any question they can’t – or don’t want to – answer: “Because we won.” We heard it just last week during […] The post Iowa GOP lawmakers adopt new power-tripping mantra: ‘Because we won.’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Scoop: Iowa forfeits millions in federal emergency housing funds
Polk County is getting nearly $28 million more in federal pandemic emergency rent assistance forfeited by the state, federal documents show. Another almost $17 million of Iowa's money was redistributed in late January to other states. Why it matters: More than 20,000 Iowans are not caught up on rent, according...
Daily Iowan
Iowa’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills spark controversy
Iowa House Republicans introduced multiple bills targeting LGBTQ+ students in K-12 schools across the state. These bills would restrict gender and sexuality instruction and out students to their parents. House File 8 and House File 9, both coined “Don’t Say Gay” bills, mirror similar laws that were passed in Florida...
Carbon Pipeline Is Closer To Becoming A Reality In Iowa
The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
KCRG.com
Malpractice lawsuit filed as lawmakers debate caps on damages from medical lawsuits
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christina Nash was planning to travel back to Johnson County. She said her Dad, Michael Dreckman, was recovering from quadruple coronary artery bypass surgery. Two days after the operation, he began sitting up and walking. “Dad, each day, he’s getting better,” Nash said “They really...
Medical Malpractice Noneconomic Damages bill passes committee in Iowa House
(Des Moines) The Medical Malpractice Noneconomic Damages bill passed through the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Committee. Iowa House Representative Tom Moore, from Griswold, said this bill limits the total amount of noneconomic damages for a medical malpractice claim at $1 million when there has been a loss of a bodily function, substantial disfigurement, or death.
kiow.com
kmaland.com
Summit Carbon pipeline project reaches 2/3rds easement mark
(Ames) -- Plans for a carbon dioxide pipeline project across a good portion of Iowa have reached a significant milestone. Officials with Summit Carbon Solutions say 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company. That represents 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed Midwest Express carbon pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. Jesse Harris is the company's public affairs director. Harris tells KMA News the milestone is a reflection that landowners see the project as a way to bolster the ethanol industry--and the rural economy.
Iowa Democrats officially stripped of First-in-the-Nation status
DES MOINES, IOWA –During the winter meeting for the Democratic National Committee, the party voted to strip Iowa of their First-in-the-Nation status. Leading up to the vote on Saturday, this move is a long time in the making, stemming from the failure of the 2020 caucus reporting app. The years of the Iowa caucuses and […]
bleedingheartland.com
Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan
“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
wnax.com
Future of E-15 Ethanol
When you look at the future of E-15 ethanol, on the one hand the future looks bright because of the upside market growth potential. On the other hand, the Environmental Protection Agency along with other federal government agencies and officials hav been stalling and have been slow to act, granting year-round access to the blended gasoline. Monte Shaw is the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. He says it has been frustrating for the ethanol industry since the EPA has been slow to make a ruling. Shaw says he is upset and disappointed with the EPA for failing to act in an appropriate time frame on the matter. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association will hold its annual summit on Tuesday at Des Moines. Shaw says the E-15 issue will definitely be discussed at the summit.
iowapublicradio.org
The viability of using the Mississippi to solve a water shortage in the West
Iowa lawmakers are following suit with other Republican-controlled states as bills targeting LGBTQ subject matter and students in public schools make their way through the Statehouse. In this episode of River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Des Moines Register politics reporter Katie Akin to discuss the debate...
kiwaradio.com
Bill provides new liability protection to trucking industry
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa’s trucking industry would get significant liability protection from lawsuits under a bill that’s cleared its first hurdle in the Iowa House. David Scott is a lobbyist for the Iowa Motor Truck Association. He says delivery trucks, construction vehicles and pick-ups owned by businesses would be covered as well as semis.
kiwaradio.com
Reynolds Vows More Action To Respond To Parents’ Objections To School Library Materials
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for...
