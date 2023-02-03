Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Snow possible in the Albuquerque metro Tuesday morning
Snow will be possible around the Albuquerque metro early Tuesday morning. The snow could bring travel impacts for the morning commute. A storm system began moving into New Mexico Monday, bringing snow to western and northern parts of the state, along with windy weather. An initial cold front is beginning to bring cooler back to the state today too, but a backdoor front will bring in even colder temperatures statewide for Tuesday.
KRQE News 13
Calm before a storm arrives tomorrow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today was lovely and warm across New Mexico – over 15 degrees warmer than average across the east. This warmth will come to an end for parts of the state as a storm arrives early tomorrow morning. The storm will approach the state from the northwest, beginning to impact southern Colorado and the Four Corners areas early Monday morning.
KRQE News 13
Colder temperatures, snow, rain move into New Mexico by Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The next winter storm will start impacting the state today through Tuesday. The storm will bring in a strong cold front, gusty winds, and some rain, mix, and snow showers. There will be a chance for spotty rain, mix, and snow showers in the western and northern high terrain today, especially by the afternoon and evening.
KJCT8
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
rrobserver.com
Chance of snow, more tomorrow too
There is a chance of snow later today with some light winds. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Accumulating snow is possible across the central mountain chain tonight into tomorrow morning as the system moves overhead.”. Snow chances will increase tomorrow as well. Today. It will be partly sunny, with...
KRQE News 13
Winter storm brings cooler temperatures and snow chances
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and dry. The next winter storm will start impacting the state today through Tuesday. The storm will bring in a strong cold front, gusty winds, and some rain, mix and snow showers. As of this morning, clouds are moving into northwest New Mexico, and there will be a chance for spotty rain, mix and snow showers in the western and northern high terrain today, especially by the afternoon.
NWS forecast map shows next risk of heavy snow in Colorado
An update to the National Weather Service experimental 'risk of heavy snow' map shows the chance of another big storm hitting Colorado later this month. Though 'experimental,' this forecast product has been mostly accurate thus far this season in terms of providing a mid-to-long range snow outlook. According to the...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
kyma.com
Winter storm causes treacherous travel conditions
FOREBAY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A winter storm made its way through parts of California on Sunday causing treacherous travel conditions. Snow blanketed the Sierra Roads on Sunday, creating tricky conditions on Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Heavy snow showers continued throughout the afternoon, dumping an additional 6-10 inches in...
10+ inches of snow expected to fall on some of Colorado's mountains
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Elk and Parkhead Mountains and Flattops ahead of an early week storm that could bring more than 10 inches of snow. The advisory will be in place from 5 PM on Sunday until 11 PM on Monday...
Popular New Mexico campground won’t open for the 2023 season
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular campground in New Mexico is closed down as the owners try to work out a lease agreement with the state. The Enchanted Circle campground in Angel Fire has been voted as a top campground in the state for the last four years, but this season, they won’t get to open […]
KRQE News 13
Warming up through Sunday before our next storm system
Temperatures were well above average across most of the state today, only getting warmer into tomorrow. Overnight there will be a bit of upper level cloud coverage that may keep temperatures a few degrees warmer into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be in the 70s south, near 60 in Albuquerque, and upper 40s to low 50s north.
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
Albuquerque coffee spot named among 25 ‘best in the U.S.’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Named after a hybrid fish, a unique Albuquerque coffee spot has captured the hearts and palates of an online travel publication as one of the best coffee joints in the country. Praised for offering, “roastology,” Cutbow Coffee on Rio Grande near I-40 has been named among the best 25 coffee shops in the […]
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
KRQE Newsfeed: Rio Rancho shooting, Legislative look ahead, Winter Storm, Santa Fe Obelisk, Valentine’s auction
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed – Officers are still investigating after Rio Rancho police say they arrested a man who was driving around with the body of a woman he shot and killed. Police say they got a call from someone who […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!)
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!) Arizona tends to conjure images of sand, heat, sun, and desert. After all, for the vast majority of the state, these are the defining features! As one of the most arid and sandy states in the US, Arizona’s hot and dusty reputation has been earned for good reason. Still, despite its characterization as just a desert, there is a lot more to Arizona. Today, we are going to discover a place where it actually snows in Arizona. We’ll also discuss the biggest blizzard the state has ever seen. Let’s get started!
KOAT 7
Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations
Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
Ars Technica
Proposals but no consensus on curbing water shortages in Colorado River basin
In 2007, the seven states that rely on the Colorado River for water reached an agreement on a plan to minimize the water shortages plaguing the basin. Drought had gripped the region since 1999 and could soon threaten Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the largest reservoirs in the nation. Now,...
Most commonly seen birds in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in New Mexico using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
