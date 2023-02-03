‘A lack of respect for the deceased’: Former Silverthorne funeral home director sentenced to jail time in Lake County case tied to mixing of cremated remains

Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
UPDATE: Potential threats at all Summit County schools made on Monday, Feb. 6 have been cleared; Sheriff says the investigation with the FBI will continue
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from school and law enforcement officials. 1:24 p.m.: According to a text from Sheriff FitzSimons, all schools were cleared as of 1 p.m. The investigation with the FBI will continue. Noon: Sheriff FitzSimons said law enforcement has not...
Summit Daily News
Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident
EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards. According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.
Summit Daily News
Former and current staff of embattled healthcare provider Mind Springs arrested in Mesa County on charges of extortion
A current staff member and a former employee for the Colorado healthcare provider Mind Springs Health were arrested Feb. 2 in Mesa County and charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant, according to reporting by the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and...
Former church, school worker charged with raping 13-year-old girl in church
Denver police and prosecutors are pursuing a rape case against a man who served as the music director at St. John's School and church in southeast Denver, according to a CBS News Colorado investigation.Diego Marroquin, 36, is facing one charge of sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 by a person in a position of trust. He allegedly raped a 13-year-old female student from the school on a balcony overlooking the church in May of 2022.According to Denver police documents, the girl said, "my mind went black. I couldn't believe this was happening to me."Marroquin told CBS...
KJCT8
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Imagine everything you own, including sentimental items, gone within a matter of seconds. One Denver family was in the process of moving to a new home when they left their U-Haul parked outside, packed up overnight. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids prepared for their...
Diabetic man missing 3 weeks, family devastated
It's been three weeks since 35-year-old Rickey Airth was last seen, and his family said they've exhausted all efforts.
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless people
An epidemic making its way through the unhoused and formerly unhoused communities is wiping people out. The culprit is “the Blues.”. Not depression. Blue pills cut with deadly fentanyl have become all the rage in my building, Fusion Studios. Some people purchase meth with shavings of “blues” mixed in.
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Responsibility Code changes, postal woes, river compacts, hospital reproductive policies and Deion Sanders
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. 1. Head’s up Summit County skiers and snowboarders: Your responsibility code for on the mountain just got two new rules. The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders...
KDVR.com
Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified
The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified. The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance. Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range,...
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
KDVR.com
Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash
Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the crash. The best friends were buying ice cream and leaving Walmart, seven minutes from home. Talya Cunningham reports. Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash. Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the...
KDVR.com
Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase
A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
Summit Daily News
A pure soul with a bright smile: Summit County community members reminisce on the life and impact of Silverthorne’s Tyler James Updegraff
Silverthorne resident Tyler James Updegraff, 27, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, after being involved in a skiing accident at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort. During his time in Summit County, Updegraff made a huge impact on the community. He was a running back and special teams coach with the Summit High School football team, a mentor to Summit County youth, an outdoorsman, a cook and a friend with a smile that could light up anybody’s day.
Middle school students called to race
Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
Colorado animal shelter hosts 40% off dogs 40 pounds or larger
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be adopting out dogs that are 40 pounds or larger for 40 percent off through the month of February. The sale is apart of the organizations 'Big Dogs, Big Hearts, Big Deal' promotion.
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
Denver mayoral candidate racks up seven false claims in one interview
DENVER — Andy Rougeot is running for mayor with the slogan “Fight for Denver’s Future.” His current battle is with telling the truth. Rougeot made seven false statements in a recent campaign interview, ranging from obvious falsehoods about other candidates in the race to instances where he appeared genuinely confused about city issues and policies.
burlington-record.com
Field of candidates to replace Denver Mayor Michael Hancock narrows as key deadline passes
The Denver Elections Division is continuing to verify signatures and certify candidates for the ballot. This story will be updated until that work is done. The list of candidates who qualified for the ballot won’t be official until Feb. 3. Denver’s sizable field of candidates running for mayor, City...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Comments / 0