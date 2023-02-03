Writing these recap columns to review an aspect of the Browns' 2022 season can be a bit of a bummer. I keep having to explain that it was a disappointing season and there were not a lot of positives to take away. No column has better illustrated that point than this one. Specifically, the fact that I struggled to whittle down the list of disappointing Browns losses to six, and in the process left out two heartbreaking losses to the Chargers and the Ravens, both teams that beat the Browns to the playoffs. In other words, you know it's a rough season when nearly half of your games can be counted as disappointing or heartbreaking in some fashion.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO