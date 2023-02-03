ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Looking to Replace Justin Turner’s Leadership in Clubhouse

When the Dodgers declined their option for 2023 on Justin Turner and he ultimately departed to the Red Sox, the team lost one of their biggest leaders of the last nine years. Turner was a pillar of the Los Angeles community, but he was also a pillar of the LA clubhouse and dugout, a guy manager Dave Roberts recently referred to as "an extension" of the coaching staff.
Dodgers News: Former NL MVP Addresses Rule Changes Coming to MLB

The 2023 MLB season will be quite different compared to other years. The MLB will implement three new rules they proposed to the Joint Competition Committee. Those rules are bigger basses, defensive shift limits, and the pitch timer. These rule changes are in an effort to speed the game up...

