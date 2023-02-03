Read full article on original website
Steelers Could Land Biggest Steal as Backup QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Mitch Trubisky as their backup quarterback as of now, but with NFL free agency and the draft ahead of them, it's hard to imagine them not finding a better option than a $10 million backup QB. If the Steelers decided to move...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Falcons Not-So-Happy Anniversary: Six Years Since Super Bowl LI Collapse vs. Tom Brady’s Patriots
The Atlanta Falcons, led by MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, were set to play in their second Super Bowl and cap off a magical season in style. On the opposing sideline stood the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady, looking to add another title to an already formidable dynasty. By...
Travis Etienne Makes His Jaguars Pitch to Bengals’ Tee Higgins
It is highly unlikely star Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins plays for any team but the Bengals in 2023, but that doesn't stop rumors -- and recruiting -- from happening. Even from Jacksonville Jaguars' running back Travis Etienne. An article from The Athletic on the Bengals' offseason and extension...
Five Defensive Players who Impressed on the 49ers in 2022
2022 saw the 49ers trot out a phenomenal defense. The scheme and structure that former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans ran was perfect. But none of that matters if he doesn't have the incredible players to execute his plan with great precision. Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Charvarius Ward are the...
Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LVII Player Props
Jalen Hurts, who is 18-1 in his last 19 starts, will look to cap off his record-setting season by adding a second Lombardi Trophy to the hardware display on Broad Street. Philadelphia’s star quarterback aims to add to his NFL single-season rushing touchdown total by a quarterback (15) on the game’s biggest stage.
NFL Draft Trade Proposal: Jets Get Aaron Rodgers For Three Picks
The best way for the Jets to take advantage of their window of contention is to add a star quarterback this offseason. Sure, they have work to do at multiple positions. The offensive line must be addressed, certain key defenders could depart in free agency and New York's young core will need to continue to develop.
Patriots Troy Brown Reveals Favorite Tom Brady Moment: Dooming Dolphins
Life was a beach for former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ... though he certainly got by with a little help on the way. One of those assistants, Patriots receiver Troy Brown, collaborated with the team to say farewell to the legendary quarterback after he ended his 23-year NFL career last Wednesday. In addition to his farewell, Brown was asked for his favorite Brady memory. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Brown himself played a role in his selection, choosing their 82-yard overtime collaboration during an October 2003 visit to Miami.
‘The Worst!’ Jalen Tolbert Reveals Truth about Cowboys Rookie Season
The Jalen Tolbert who we've gotten to know, just a little bit, is earnest. And now we know, via the Dallas Cowboys young receiver's visit while hanging out at the Senior Bowl, Tolbert is also honest. "This rookie year is by far the worst (season) that I've had,'' Tolbert said....
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Trade Rodgers in Three-Round Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The on-the-field phase of the scouting season is complete following Saturday’s Senior Bowl. Now, for the Green Bay Packers and the rest of the NFL, the focus turns to the Scouting Combine and deeper dives into the prospects. Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings published...
The Trey Lance/Brock Purdy Dilemma
49ers fans know all too well, the rollercoaster that is trying to find a franchise quarterback. The highs, the lows, the hype, the let down, the highlight reel touchdown throws, and the season ending injuries. There are many NFL teams who have been in decade long quarterback purgatory. But maybe none as cruel as what Niner fans have experienced.
How to Build a Winning DFS Lineup for Super Bowl LVII
It’s Super Bowl week! That means countless bets and wagers, player props and of course, DFS lineups, will be submitted for the biggest game on the planet. To give you some help in setting those DFS lineups, here’s a look at a lineup I’ve built for this super clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
National Outlet “Loves” Tennessee’s Offense
Head coach Josh Heupel is one of the best offensive minds in college football. He maximizes the quarterback position, which is the most critical part for an offensive mind. It's why many aren't worried about Tennessee losing quarterback Hendon Hooker, offensive tackle Darnell Wright, and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Wright and Hyatt could become first-round picks, while Hooker has been garnering some attention.
Nick Foles Wants to Retire with Eagles When that Day Finally Arrives
One of the heroes from the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory was back in town last week. That would be Nick Foles, the MVP of Philly’s 41-33 over the Patriots, and the lynchpin of the Philly Special. A statue of the quarterback and coach Doug Pederson commemorating one of...
Report: Sean Payton to Earn $18 Million Annually As Broncos Coach
The Broncos landed the biggest name of the NFL coaching cycle, hiring former Saints coach Sean Payton to take over the team. In order to land him, Denver’s new ownership group put up the money to seal the deal. According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, Sean Payton’s contract with...
Falcons’ new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen says ‘we’re going to attack’
Some mystery surrounds new Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. After all, he worked behind the scenes in New Orleans since 2017. As a co-defensive coordinator last year, he never called plays. All that was truly known to outsiders was that he trained one of the NFL’s most ferocious defensive lines.
Sean Payton nixes Russell Wilson’s personal coach in building
"Let Russ cook" became a popular phrase in the last few years of Russell Wilson's time in Seattle. Wilson will have to get used to cooking with new coach Sean Payton's staff in Denver. Payton is putting the kibosh on Wilson having his own personal QB coach in the building,...
LeBron’s Cleveland era, as told by teammate Kevin Love
(Editor’s Note: Kevin Love is a five-time All-Star and former Cleveland teammate with LeBron James, who is set to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Love played four seasons with James and won the title with him in 2016, when the Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to win Cleveland's first professional sports championship since 1964. Love reflected on his time with James for The Associated Press.)
Retired Patriots QB Tom Brady: Likes Over Hits; Fox Analyst Plan?
Tom Brady was tired of being hit. Apparently he's now ready to be hit on. And, starting next season, he'll try to be a hit when he jumps into the TV broadcast booth as Fox's No. 1 analyst. In an interview with ESPN over the weekend, the recently retired quarterback's...
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Fangio Defense, Baker, Tua, and More
Part 2 of the latest offseason SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. What sort of addition/subtractions do you see Fangio making to defensive staff? Your choice for OL coach choice would be who?. Hey Dave, well, the Dolphins already are without an OLB coach, backup LB coach and safeties coach...
