ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘Eyesore.’ 1st vote on WA bill to stop wind turbine lights from blinking all night

By Annette Cary
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmSyq_0kbjztd300

A Washington state bill that would require the blinking red lights on wind turbines to turn off when there is no airplane nearby has passed out of a legislative committee after a unanimous vote.

Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick , proposed the limit to light pollution just as Scout Clean Energy is seeking approval for up to 244 turbines along the Horse Heaven Hills just south of the Tri-Cities .

Its blinking red lights would be seen along the ridge line of the hills from 20 to 30 miles away, according to those who oppose the Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center.

The bill also would require existing wind energy farms in Washington state to install Aircraft Detection Lighting Systems that meet Federal Aviation Administration standards for wind turbines by 2026.

Several states already require that turbines have the radar-detecting systems that only turn on red blinking lights as low-flying airplanes are near and then shut the lights off after they have passed.

Pilots flying at low altitudes at night rely on the blinking lights on wind turbines for safety, “but for many, many others they are a disturbing eyesore and an invasive nuisance,” said Paul Krupin, a Kennewick scientist and attorney, at a Jan. 16 hearing on House Bill 1173 before the Washington state House Environment and Energy Committee .

James Conca, a Richland scientist, told the committee that the lights are needed only 2% to 3% of the time.

“In Eastern Washington, while we do not have a lot of say ... where things are basically sited in our region, it is important to us to protect and maintain the beauty of our landscape,” Connors said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qaUe_0kbjztd300

The Washington state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council is evaluating the proposal for the Horse Heaven project, with Gov. Jay Inslee making the final decision on it.

The Association of Washington Business is concerned that costs for adding aircraft detection lighting systems, particularly on existing wind turbines, would be passed on as higher rates to electricity users, said Peter Godlewski, the group’s director of government affairs for energy, environment and water, at the legislative hearing.

Krupin said the cost of the intermittent lighting systems is not prohibitive and would reduce public opposition to nearby wind turbines. It also could diminish the perceived risks of harm to property values and tourism, he said.

Tri-Cities business leaders have been concerned that the colorful sunsets enjoyed by tourists at wineries from the Tri-Cities to Benton City would be marred by wind turbines along the Horse Heaven ridge line.

Conca estimated that the lighting systems would cost 0.1% of the total cost of the Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center.

“These folks are making tons of money on these projects, most of which goes out of state,” Conca said. “So they can certainly do something for the people of this state who are bearing the burden and getting almost none of the benefit.”

The fiscal analysis for the bill estimated a Washington state government cost of $846,000 as rules are developed for aircraft detection lighting systems by the Department of Ecology, in cooperation with the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council and the state Department of Transportation.

To comment on House Bill 1173, go to app.leg.wa.gov/PBC/Bill/1173 .

The bill now awaits a vote from the full House of Representatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmEJM_0kbjztd300

Comments / 29

Gilberto Gallegos
2d ago

Are these people that are complaining about the blinking lights , are they tweekers out at night just staring at the lights??? just saying!!!!

Reply
7
Sam
3d ago

I think FAA would have some input of this, the blinking light might be there to alert aircraft.

Reply
18
Summer Breeze
3d ago

wind is the cleanest energy. California has benefited greatly from this. WA leadership would mess up a wet dream. Eyesore I say not. it's actually impressive to see in action and understand the good it does for communities that benefit. GOP needs to stop their agenda. Much safer than nuclear energy and no one appears to ever started building the wave energy sources.

Reply(12)
9
Related
Flying Magazine

Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL

According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Could a $4K ‘baby bond’ help break the cycle of poverty in WA? Tacoma senator thinks so

A program to help break the cycle of poverty is being considered by the Washington state legislature. State Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma, grew up in poverty, faced housing insecurity, had to work multiple jobs to support her family and took a three-year break during college despite having a full-ride scholarship. Trudeau wants young adults to get beyond surviving and be able to thrive, she told The News Tribune. Trudeau is sponsoring Senate Bill 5125 to create the Washington Future Fund.
WASHINGTON STATE
92.9 The Bull

Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas

Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
YAKIMA, WA
Seattle Briefing

Local news you missed this weekend

NBC News - 02/03 17:48. Red light, don't turn right bill introduced to Washington Legislature. (The Center Square) – Under legislation proposed in the Washington state Senate, drivers would face new limits on when it’s permissible to make a right turn at red lights. Senate Bill 5514 would prohibit drivers from making a right turn on a red light when they are within 1,000 feet of a child care center, public park or playground, recreation center, library, public transit center, hospital, or senior center. Were...
TACOMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA

The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill to require licenses for smelt dipping moves through WA Legislature

Whenever smelt dips open along the Cowlitz River, thousands turn out to catch a bucket of the small silver fish. Part of the dip’s popularity is that smelt are one of the only species of fish that Washingtonians can catch without a fishing license. A bill going through the state Legislature could change that.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

As cannabis sales soar in WA, minorities feel boxed out of the windfall

A decade after Washington legalized recreational cannabis, people of color remain locked out of the multibillion-dollar industry, with some calling the state’s new efforts for inclusion a late start to an already finished race. Set up against a backdrop of racial protests that gripped the United States in 2020,...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Bill would create Washington cannabis commission

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A new bill under consideration this week in the State Legislature would create a cannabis commission in Washington State. Lawmakers say the commission would help growers and producers to compete nationally if or when federal restrictions are finally loosened, and the entire U.S. market opens up. It...
WASHINGTON STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL

GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Debate heats up over research data used to craft current WA police pursuit law

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The debate surrounding the possible change of Washington's police pursuit law and the data lawmakers are using to make those decisions remains contentious in Olympia. At the latest hearing in Olympia, former King County Deputy Prosecutor Bob Scales submitted written testimony telling lawmakers that he believes the...
OLYMPIA, WA
kpq.com

Bill in WA House Targets Wildfire Smoke Impacts

Legislation in the Washington House (HB 1578) is seeking to better prepare the state's communities for the impacts of wildfire smoke. The bill, which has bipartisan support, focuses on those communities in Washington which face greater risks during and after wildfires. Seventh District Rep. Joel Kretz (R) of Wauconda is...
WASHINGTON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

"Medicaid unwinding" and its effect in Washington and Idaho

On April 1, many people now on Medicaid in Washington and Idaho will lose their federally-subsidized care. That’s the day when Covid pandemic era rules that have allowed people to stay on the Medicaid rolls will lapse. “What happened during the pandemic was that, in order to ensure that...
WASHINGTON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
128
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy