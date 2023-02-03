ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tri-City Herald

76ers Don’t Care Much About Nets’ Blockbuster Trade With Mavs

Members of the Philadelphia 76ers weren’t too worried about what the Brooklyn Nets did on Sunday afternoon. That didn't come as a surprise, considering they had more things to worry about before and after six o’clock, as they faced the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for the second time this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

76ers Rival Rumors: Nets Could Flip Piece From Kyrie Irving Trade

The Dallas Mavericks have won the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes. After the All-Star guard requested a trade last week, Brooklyn was shocked to find out they would have to seek out trades for the star once again after doing it once already over the summer. The Nets repaired their issues with...
BROOKLYN, NY
Tri-City Herald

2023 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

The NBA trade deadline is here and time is running out for teams who want to bolster their roster for the final stretch of the regular season. All trades must be completed by 3 p.m. EST on February 9th. Each completed trade is listed below. Jan. 23. Lakers get: Rui...
Tri-City Herald

Julius Randle Happy With Knicks’ Resiliency vs. Embiid, Sixers

New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle was a lone standout during the first-quarter matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Playing the entire quarter, Randle knocked down four of his nine shots and hit on all four of his free throws to produce half of New York’s 24-points in the first quarter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tri-City Herald

LeBron’s Cleveland era, as told by teammate Kevin Love

(Editor’s Note: Kevin Love is a five-time All-Star and former Cleveland teammate with LeBron James, who is set to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Love played four seasons with James and won the title with him in 2016, when the Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to win Cleveland's first professional sports championship since 1964. Love reflected on his time with James for The Associated Press.)
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

After ‘character’ win, Knicks hit road to face Magic

After overcoming a 20-point deficit to win a game for the first time this season, the New York Knicks will try to carry the momentum into Tuesday's matchup against the host Orlando Magic. The Knicks' roller-coaster season hit a new peak over the weekend. One night after losing 134-128 in...
ORLANDO, FL
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Troy Brown Reveals Favorite Tom Brady Moment: Dooming Dolphins

Life was a beach for former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ... though he certainly got by with a little help on the way. One of those assistants, Patriots receiver Troy Brown, collaborated with the team to say farewell to the legendary quarterback after he ended his 23-year NFL career last Wednesday. In addition to his farewell, Brown was asked for his favorite Brady memory. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Brown himself played a role in his selection, choosing their 82-yard overtime collaboration during an October 2003 visit to Miami.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Tri-City Herald

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LVII Player Props

Jalen Hurts, who is 18-1 in his last 19 starts, will look to cap off his record-setting season by adding a second Lombardi Trophy to the hardware display on Broad Street. Philadelphia’s star quarterback aims to add to his NFL single-season rushing touchdown total by a quarterback (15) on the game’s biggest stage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Tyler’s Take: The REAL Reason Behind Titans’ Interest in Trading Up to No. 1

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans were connected to a rumor over the weekend that indicates they may have interest in trading up to the first pick in the draft. The Chicago Bears, who own the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, have a quarterback they want to build around in Justin Fields, so it is only logical they would be motivated to find a trade partner who wants to select their quarterback of the future.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Keeping Up With the NHL’s Atlantic Division: Top Four

The NHL has just ended its weeklong all-star break, and we’re at the final stage of taking stock of each team and projecting where we see them going through the league’s March 3 trade deadline and the rest of the season. We started the breakdowns last Monday with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy