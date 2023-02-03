Read full article on original website
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald
76ers Don’t Care Much About Nets’ Blockbuster Trade With Mavs
Members of the Philadelphia 76ers weren’t too worried about what the Brooklyn Nets did on Sunday afternoon. That didn't come as a surprise, considering they had more things to worry about before and after six o’clock, as they faced the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for the second time this season.
Tri-City Herald
76ers Rival Rumors: Nets Could Flip Piece From Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks have won the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes. After the All-Star guard requested a trade last week, Brooklyn was shocked to find out they would have to seek out trades for the star once again after doing it once already over the summer. The Nets repaired their issues with...
Tri-City Herald
2023 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker
The NBA trade deadline is here and time is running out for teams who want to bolster their roster for the final stretch of the regular season. All trades must be completed by 3 p.m. EST on February 9th. Each completed trade is listed below. Jan. 23. Lakers get: Rui...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Tri-City Herald
Julius Randle Happy With Knicks’ Resiliency vs. Embiid, Sixers
New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle was a lone standout during the first-quarter matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Playing the entire quarter, Randle knocked down four of his nine shots and hit on all four of his free throws to produce half of New York’s 24-points in the first quarter.
Tri-City Herald
LeBron’s Cleveland era, as told by teammate Kevin Love
(Editor’s Note: Kevin Love is a five-time All-Star and former Cleveland teammate with LeBron James, who is set to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Love played four seasons with James and won the title with him in 2016, when the Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to win Cleveland's first professional sports championship since 1964. Love reflected on his time with James for The Associated Press.)
Tri-City Herald
After ‘character’ win, Knicks hit road to face Magic
After overcoming a 20-point deficit to win a game for the first time this season, the New York Knicks will try to carry the momentum into Tuesday's matchup against the host Orlando Magic. The Knicks' roller-coaster season hit a new peak over the weekend. One night after losing 134-128 in...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Troy Brown Reveals Favorite Tom Brady Moment: Dooming Dolphins
Life was a beach for former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ... though he certainly got by with a little help on the way. One of those assistants, Patriots receiver Troy Brown, collaborated with the team to say farewell to the legendary quarterback after he ended his 23-year NFL career last Wednesday. In addition to his farewell, Brown was asked for his favorite Brady memory. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Brown himself played a role in his selection, choosing their 82-yard overtime collaboration during an October 2003 visit to Miami.
Tri-City Herald
‘The Worst!’ Jalen Tolbert Reveals Truth about Cowboys Rookie Season
The Jalen Tolbert who we've gotten to know, just a little bit, is earnest. And now we know, via the Dallas Cowboys young receiver's visit while hanging out at the Senior Bowl, Tolbert is also honest. "This rookie year is by far the worst (season) that I've had,'' Tolbert said....
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Questionable To Play Amid Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will try to finish their current five-game road trip with a winning record when they do battle against a New Orleans Pelicans team without its best player. Unfortunately, LA might be without not one, not two, but all three of its highest scorers in the...
Tri-City Herald
Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LVII Player Props
Jalen Hurts, who is 18-1 in his last 19 starts, will look to cap off his record-setting season by adding a second Lombardi Trophy to the hardware display on Broad Street. Philadelphia’s star quarterback aims to add to his NFL single-season rushing touchdown total by a quarterback (15) on the game’s biggest stage.
Tri-City Herald
Tyler’s Take: The REAL Reason Behind Titans’ Interest in Trading Up to No. 1
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans were connected to a rumor over the weekend that indicates they may have interest in trading up to the first pick in the draft. The Chicago Bears, who own the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, have a quarterback they want to build around in Justin Fields, so it is only logical they would be motivated to find a trade partner who wants to select their quarterback of the future.
Tri-City Herald
Here’s What National Media Said About Indiana Defeating No. 1 Purdue
Indiana took down the nation's No. 1 team on Saturday, handing Purdue its second loss of the season. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and a clutch bucket from Jalen Hood-Schifino sealed the win in a 16-point effort from the freshman point guard. All eyes were on...
Tri-City Herald
Did Tom Brady crack the door to playing again? ‘The future is always hard to predict.’
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady said he decided only last week to retire from the NFL after 23 seasons. But when asked Monday if there is a 1% chance he could resume his playing career, he deftly sidestepped the question. In fact, Brady said he won’t begin his job...
Tri-City Herald
Keeping Up With the NHL’s Atlantic Division: Top Four
The NHL has just ended its weeklong all-star break, and we’re at the final stage of taking stock of each team and projecting where we see them going through the league’s March 3 trade deadline and the rest of the season. We started the breakdowns last Monday with...
