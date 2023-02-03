Not loving that chicken, guest opens fire at Popeyes

A customer at the Popeyes off St. Charles and Clio who got into a dispute with employees ended up opening fire on the restaurant after she received a refund and was escorted out of the store.

NOPD reports the woman retrieved a gun from her car and opened fire through from window of the fried chicken restaurant injuring a woman inside the store.

It is not known what lead to the altercation inside with employees.

It’s also not known if the gunshot victim was another customer or employee of the Popeyes.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

The suspect fled the scene.

NOPD is still investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made.