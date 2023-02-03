Saints to hire longtime SEC coach Todd Grantham in assistant role: report

A New Orleans Saints assistant coaching overhaul is inevitable with the departure of several key staffers this offseason, and it appears the team has made its first new addition.

The Saints intend to Todd Grantham in an assistant role, according to multiple reports . Grantham has spent a majority of the past decade around Southeastern Conference programs, and has served as the defensive coordinator for Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State and Florida. He also served as a defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns from 2005-'07.

It's unclear exactly which role Grantham will be hired into, with the Saints in need of a defensive coordinator, defensive line coach and secondary coach following the departure of Ryan Nielsen to the Atlanta Falcons and Kris Richard to parts unknown. Grantham's history would indicate that he'd be a potential candidate for the full DC role or defensive line coach, having served that role in the NFL with each of the Colts, Texans and Cowboys. He was most recently an analyst for Alabama in the 2022 season, and had interviewed for the Crimson Tide's DC vacancy earlier this offseason. Grantham was an offensive lineman during his college playing career with Virginia Tech from 1984-'88.

The Saints also have an opening at TE coach with the decision to part ways with Dan Roushar, who also served as the run game coordinator, and QBs coach Ronald Curry has interviewed with the Bucs for their offensive coordinator vacancy. It will also be necessary to watch Sean Payton's new staff as it develops, with the former Saints head coach traded to Denver earlier in the week.

The shakeup of the defensive coaching staff will be a major storyline heading into Year 2 of the Dennis Allen head coaching era, a year removed from the buzzword of continuity being a key motivator in why he was hired in the first place, with Nielsen and Richard slotted in as co-DCs and Pete Carmichael retained as offensive coordinator. The season was a slog much of the way, with a three-game winning streak late in the season providing some room for optimism despite a 7-10 finish.

Grantham is the lone hire to be reported thus far, but former Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods is expected to be interviewed for the DC role.