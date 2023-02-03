The Presque Isle Girls Basketball Team defeated Hermon 47-44 in double overtime in Presque Isle on Monday, February 6th. Presque Isle led 11-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the score was tied at the end of the 1st Half 19-19. Hermon took the lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 28-21 after outscoring the Wildcats 9-2 in the Quarter. The score was tied 33-33 at the end of regulation and 36-36 at the end of the 1st Overtime.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 HOUR AGO