Dexter Wins Class C North Cheering Championships, Central 2nd
The Dexter Tigers Cheering Team won the Class C North Cheering Championships at Ellsworth High School on Monday, February 6th. Central came in 2nd and Bucksport 3rd. The top 3 teams were separated by only 1.55 points. Teams will now compete in the Class C State Finals on Saturday, February...
Central Aroostook Wins Class D Cheering Championship, Bangor Christian 2nd
The Central Aroostook Panthers Cheering Team won the Class D Cheering Championship at Ellsworth High School on Monday, February 6th. The Bangor Christian Patriots came in 2nd. The teams will now compete in the State Cheering Championships at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 11th.
Presque Isle Girls Beat Hermon 47-44 in Double Overtime [STATS]
The Presque Isle Girls Basketball Team defeated Hermon 47-44 in double overtime in Presque Isle on Monday, February 6th. Presque Isle led 11-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the score was tied at the end of the 1st Half 19-19. Hermon took the lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 28-21 after outscoring the Wildcats 9-2 in the Quarter. The score was tied 33-33 at the end of regulation and 36-36 at the end of the 1st Overtime.
Witches Suffer 1st Loss – Brewer Boys Nipped by Skowhegan 49-48 [STATS]
The Brewer Witches Boys Basketball Team suffered their 1st loss, as the Skowhegan River Hawks nipped Brewer 49-48 in Brewer on Friday, February 3rd. Skowhegan led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer cut the lead to 8 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Skowhegan 14-11 as Skowhegan led 39-31.
Old Town Coyotes Visit Foxcroft Academy Ponies in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Old Town Coyotes visit the Foxcroft Academy Ponies in boys' varsity basketball on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be posted upon its completion. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous people you...
Ellsworth Girls Double-Up John Bapst 75-37 [STATS]
The temperature was 15 below zero outside but the Ellsworth Girls Basketball was red-hot inside Katsiaficas Gymnasium, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 75-37 on Friday night, February 3rd. Ellsworth started the game on a 11-0 run, and led 23-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 37-25 at the...
Maine Men Beat UMBC 84-49
The negative 30 degree wind chill outside, had no effect on the Maine Men's Basketball Team who shot a sizzling hot 55 percent from the field on Saturday afternoon, as they beat UMBC 84-49 on Saturday afternoon, February 4th at The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium. Maine led 38-26 at the...
Maine Hockey Falls to #3 Boston University 5-3
With temperatures 15 below zero outside, the Alfond was a relatively warm place to be on Friday night, February 3rd. Unfortunately for the 4325 fans in attendance, the Black Bears fell to the 3rd ranked Boston University Terriers, 5-3. BU skated to a 1-0 lead in the 1st Period on...
Robert Kraft’s Patriots Foundation Sending Maine Boy to the Super Bowl
10-year-old Kellan Tilton of Detroit, Maine is a cancer survivor who absolutely loves football and, of course, the New England Patriots. Now, thanks to Robert Kraft's Patriots Foundation, he's going to Arizona to see Super Bowl LVII. According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation Kellan was born with a cancerous tumor around...
