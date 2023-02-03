ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Presque Isle Girls Beat Hermon 47-44 in Double Overtime [STATS]

The Presque Isle Girls Basketball Team defeated Hermon 47-44 in double overtime in Presque Isle on Monday, February 6th. Presque Isle led 11-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the score was tied at the end of the 1st Half 19-19. Hermon took the lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 28-21 after outscoring the Wildcats 9-2 in the Quarter. The score was tied 33-33 at the end of regulation and 36-36 at the end of the 1st Overtime.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Girls Double-Up John Bapst 75-37 [STATS]

The temperature was 15 below zero outside but the Ellsworth Girls Basketball was red-hot inside Katsiaficas Gymnasium, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 75-37 on Friday night, February 3rd. Ellsworth started the game on a 11-0 run, and led 23-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 37-25 at the...
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Maine Men Beat UMBC 84-49

The negative 30 degree wind chill outside, had no effect on the Maine Men's Basketball Team who shot a sizzling hot 55 percent from the field on Saturday afternoon, as they beat UMBC 84-49 on Saturday afternoon, February 4th at The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium. Maine led 38-26 at the...
CATONSVILLE, MD
92.9 The Ticket

Maine Hockey Falls to #3 Boston University 5-3

With temperatures 15 below zero outside, the Alfond was a relatively warm place to be on Friday night, February 3rd. Unfortunately for the 4325 fans in attendance, the Black Bears fell to the 3rd ranked Boston University Terriers, 5-3. BU skated to a 1-0 lead in the 1st Period on...
BOSTON, MA
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

