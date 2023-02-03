ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Invasion Of The Reel Snatchers

By Thomas Breen
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bY3dV_0kbjyFnY00
Thomas Breen photo One last spin through Ciné 4 film history.

Across a post-apocalyptic landscape on the outskirts of town, in a dark room on the second floor of an abandoned movie theater, footsteps echoed.

Had the zombies finally arrived for one last cinematic encounter?

That was the scene Friday morning at the shuttered former Ciné 4 movie complex at 371 Middletown Ave. in Quinnipiac Meadows near the North Haven border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dywcY_0kbjyFnY00
Brian Meacham and Ken Beeman hunting for film reels at the old Ciné-4.

As the scene came into focus, the true picture emerged. Those weren’t zombies rooting around.

Rather, a film archivist named Brian Meacham had broken in (with permission) on a mission to preserve a piece of New Haven’s cinematic past.

He was looking for old film equipment he could bring back to his workplace at the Yale Film Archive in Sterling Library to put to good use storing and preserving and projecting 35 millimeter movies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URhU0_0kbjyFnY00

That’s why Meacham ended up on early Friday morning scrounging around the barely illuminated projection room at the former Ciné 4 (pictured above).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6DbH_0kbjyFnY00

Despite the promise of months-old ​“Now Showing” movie poster displays (for Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris and Elvis) that still stand by the building’s front entrance, the four-screen independent theater remains closed for good.

It shuttered back in August when the second-generation owner of the 1971-opened movie theater sold the property to the Friends Center for Children. The affordable childcare nonprofit plans to turn the ex-cinema site into a vibrant hub for teaching, learning, and play for young children and their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOfyL_0kbjyFnY00

In the meantime, the building remains empty — waiting to be reborn, still bearing some of the flotsam and jetsam of its filmic past.

Which is what Meacham, joined by Friends Center Facilities Manager Ken Beeman, was on scene Friday to scavenge, save, and repurpose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lA7pW_0kbjyFnY00
Inside the front lobby of the shuttered theater.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xpr2J_0kbjyFnY00
One of four screening rooms, restored for future use.

“Ciné 4 was the last commercial cinema in New Haven to phase out film projection” back in 2013, Meacham said on the drive up to I‑91’s Exit 8.

It was also the ​“last non-multiplex, mom-and-pop theater of the old style” in the city.

“It was unpretentious.” Cash only. Seats that didn’t recline. Stubbornly affordable tickets. A place that cineastes could catch up with British costume dramas like Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris and Oscar nominees like Nomadland and arthouse-adjacent provocations like Elle on a big screen in case such a movie had skipped downtown’s Bow Tie Criterion Cinemas or was otherwise available only to stream online.

“It was no frills. But it was reliable,” Meacham said.

It also still had a few pieces of film equipment that had remained in the projection room since the theater switched to digital a decade ago. Meacham hoped to bring that equipment over to the Yale Film Archive to help out with his team’s academic preservation and public presentation of 35 millimeter film prints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3Suj_0kbjyFnY00
Beeman and Meacham, in the projection room.

As Beeman looked for a light switch in the upstairs projection room, Meacham scanned the room to appraise what might be useful for his archive — and to narrate what each piece of equipment did and the role it played in putting a movie on screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vkle2_0kbjyFnY00
Meacham with the "platter."

“These were the platters that would feed the film out to the projectors,” he said as he gestured to five large metal disks hovering one atop the other like a miniature model of Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

“The platter system was the technology that enabled one person to run multiple shows,” he said. Instead of having to carefully change reels for different projectors, ​“the film would be all threaded together into one continuous massive platter,” it would come out from the edge and go through a series of pulleys and then into the projector, before coming out of the bottom of the projector and back onto the platter to get ready for the next show.

It was sort of an automated system, Meacham explained. It ​“ended up ruining film prints and, for most people, ruining the art of projection.” It made it so that the same person who served the popcorn could also be the person standing in as projectionist, ​“which is not a good outcome.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KL0Yn_0kbjyFnY00

A few feet away, Meacham found the first cine-treasure he’d be bringing back to the Yale archive.

“These are split reels, which we wind film onto,” he said, holding up a perforated metal disc used for storing and transferring film prints. ​“These look almost brand new. These will be amazing to have in the archives.”

Someone who came by to help work on one of the site’s digital projection machines said these split reels are top of the line, Beeman said. What brand did he say those were again … ?

“They’re either Hollywood Film Company or Goldberg,” Meacham guessed.

That’s right! Beeman replied. Goldberg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K15Os_0kbjyFnY00

Further down the table, Meacham found the second piece of equipment he’d be carrying back to the archive — a ​“film rewind.”

“You can crank here and the film would go from one side to the other” to inspect and repair film. The device was bolted to the table. Not to worry, Beeman said. He’d find a way to screw it loose. Keep looking around, he urged Meacham.

And so he did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQXkn_0kbjyFnY00
With 35 mm projection lenses ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJIvk_0kbjyFnY00
... and film splicers.

Across the room, Meacham found a half-dozen old 35 millimeter projection lenses.

“These are nice,” he said, holding one up for inspection. ​“But if you don’t have the right projector, the lens doesn’t really do you much good except as a paperweight or a coffee mug. And the last thing I need is more stuff I can’t actually use.”

Meacham did, however, decide he could use some of the film splicers sitting right nearby. ​“We have plenty of fine splicers” at the Yale Film Archive already, he said. He took four film splicers with him with the idea that these might be helpful to give some day to another film archive that is just starting out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Chahg_0kbjyFnY00
The reel cabinet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVTxL_0kbjyFnY00
"We'll definitely take these."

Back across the room again, Meacham found still more reels of interest hiding in a cabinet.

“These are projection reels,” he explained. That is: the equipment projectionists would use to actually present the film, as opposed to store or transfer it.

“We’ll definitely take these,” he said about the projection reels. As for the cabinets, they’re ​“nice, but we don’t have the room for them, and they’re kind of a bear” to move around.

He took one more long look at one of the projection reels before stacking them in a to-go pile. ​“These are really just beautiful pieces of cinema technology,” he said. ​“Really, really sturdy.” If they’re not bent, they can still be put to good use projecting films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTpBK_0kbjyFnY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230MCf_0kbjyFnY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBTCg_0kbjyFnY00

As fascinating as former projection booths can be for a film archivist like himself, Meacham said, these weren’t often the most exciting places to work.

“People would be sitting here for hours, just bored out of their skulls. There’s always tape up and around, notes, drawings, posters, stickers.”

Much of those markers of projectionists past appear to have been cleaned out by the time of Friday’s visit. Still standing was an August 2012 film projection schedule (Moonrise Kingdom, To Rome With Love). It was encircled by a hand-drawn sketch of the outside of the movie theater, the parking lot filled with customers’ cars, and trees and clouds and a moon-filled night sky in the distance.

Beeman told Meacham that one of the ex-movie theater’s screening rooms was recently restored and will likely be used for community movie screenings as part of the Friends Center’s renovated campus. One of the digital projectors had also been updated to allow for laptops to connect to it. The others will be ​“used for spare parts,” he said about the projectors. ​“They’re not worth much anymore.”

After one last survey of the room, Meacham’s work was done for the morning. He left with four splicers, one rewind, and more than half a dozen reels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksPXV_0kbjyFnY00

As he and Beeman made their way back downstairs to load the goods into the back of Meacham’s car, any concerns this reporter may have had about being stuck in a slasher pic or an Omega Man reboot faded away.

Instead, this outing seemed to fall into that genre much loved by movie fanatics: a movie about movies, about the weird melding of art and technology that sometimes ends up as magic.

And, hold on, the horizon line … was it at the bottom of the frame? The top? In the dreaded middle?

Eh, looks good to me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUa5K_0kbjyFnY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aX8wJ_0kbjyFnY00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Cultural Bridge-Builders Celebrate 25 Years

As the Afro-Semitic Experience — the band headed by pianist Warren Byrd and bassist David Chevan exploring Black and Jewish religious music and the connections between them — readies for a year of concerts and recordings, it also finds itself marking a big anniversary: The band played its first concert, at Congregation Mishkan Israel, 25 years ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Facing Down Phones, Riverside Adapts

A trio of 3D printers worked at lightning speed making hydroponic-friendly pots in Riverside teacher Camar Graves’ classroom — as the alternative-public-academy educator worked just as diligently finding novel ways to connect with his students at a time when many remain glued to their phones and struggling to focus.
NEW HAVEN, CT
newhavenarts.org

Crowns Held High At Black Hair Care Event

Top: State Rep. Robyn Porter. Bottom: Sienna. Lucy Gellman Photos. State Rep. Robyn Porter looked into six-year-old Sienna’s wide eyes, studying the face of one of her youngest constituents. She paused for just a moment, letting the warmth of the room around her sink in. Two seats away, Sienna’s mom, Alisha Crutchfield, listened to every word.
HAMDEN, CT
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Connecticut Soon

Did you know dinosaurs once roamed the area that is now Connecticut? It’s fitting, then, that we have so many dinosaur-related attractions in Connecticut. We’ve got parks where you can see real dinosaur tracks, dinosaur-themed putt putt courses, and so much more. If you want to see real, moving dinosaurs, you probably think that’s not possible, since, after all, they’re long-extinct.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Stratford family's furnace fixed thanks to Bridgeport nonprofit

A Stratford family is thanking the community after their furnace was fixed this weekend. Leighann and Greg Rose's furnace had been broken for over a month and the temperature in their home was 50 degrees. Greg Rose lost his job in October. The couple, along with their two children with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Country Cape for RENT in Redding

Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
REDDING, CT
WTNH

New Haven man found shot on trampoline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons

So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On Whalley: Wings Rise; Neon Fades

Six-foot-wide aluminum incarnations of the words ​“WING” and ​“STOP” rested on the Sherman Avenue sidewalk as three seasoned sign-installers scoped out the scene. The trio — TJ Telesco (above at left), Evan Curtin and Jack Deyo (at right) of New Haven Sign — were preparing Tuesday morning to install the words above the storefront of a new Wingstop fried-chicken franchise at the corner of Sherman and Whalley.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Fair Haven Gets An Outreach Worker

Frank Redente, Jr. pointed to an armful of tattoos remembering the names of young New Haveners who have lost their lives to street violence. Born and raised in Fair Haven, Redente now hopes to be part of the solution to the complex and chronic issue of youth violence as he takes on the job of being the first street outreach worker ever dedicated solely to his home neighborhood.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WGRZ TV

About 60 animals killed in fire at Connecticut family farm

PROSPECT, Conn — A barn with dozens of animals inside was engulfed in flames late Friday night, and firefighters fought the bitter cold and wind while taming the flames, according to the Prospect fire chief. Firefighters were called to a barn on Spring Road around 11:25 p.m. for a...
PROSPECT, CT
WTNH

One shot on Munson Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Medical Equipment Charity Opens On Whalley

New Haveners in need of wheelchairs, bath seats, walking sticks and more can now borrow those supplies for just a dollar from a Whalley Avenue pharmacy, thanks to a newly opened outpost of a medical equipment charity. That organization is called Mae’s Closet. On Monday, the group opened a new...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing

A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
NEW LONDON, CT
New Haven Independent

Compost Headlines: 4 Bright Ideas

(Opinion) Alexandra Daum had an idea — one that New Haven’s mayoral candidates might wish to emulate after the election. New Havener Daum is Gov. Ned Lamont’s economic development chief. Last fall she watched Lamont debate his opponents. She noticed that one of them, the Independent Party’s Rob Hotaling, had a lot to offer. I’d like to hire him, she thought — and after Lamont won reelection, she did hire Hotaling, as a deputy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy