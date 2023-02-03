ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

San Francisco Examiner

The wrong kind of fires are burning across California

California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds. But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger. This...
CALIFORNIA STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground "hiding area" they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more
FONTANA, CA
mix96sac.com

We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years

All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner

BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Gusty winds topple trees in Los Angeles

Strong winds blew threw Southern California Sunday and into Monday morning, bringing down trees in some neighborhoods. In Palms, wind toppled a large tree that landed on the roadway and on top of several cars early Monday. Trees also came down in the Hollywood and Santa Monica areas. A wind advisory is in effect in […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 2/3: Lake Oroville has risen 182 feet, Researchers propose a plan for California’s water woes, A double whammy: Wildfire debris pollutes drinking water, At the heart of Colorado River crisis, the mighty ‘Law of the River’ looms large, and more …

PUBLIC WEBINAR: SAFER: 2023 Drinking Water Needs Assessment from 9am to 12pm. The State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) will hold a public webinar to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to review and discuss proposed changes to the 2023 Drinking Water Needs Assessment. Click here for the full meeting notice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Going electric: California car mandate would hit mechanics hard | Race to Zero

The pungent odor of motor oil and grease wafts through the air at JR Automotive in San Francisco as Jesus Rojas lifts the hood of a 2014 Honda Civic to inspect its engine. Gasoline-powered vehicles like this one have hundreds of moving parts and other components that keep mechanics like Rojas busy. Rojas, 42, has spent much of his life refining the specialized skills needed to inspect and repair them.
CALIFORNIA STATE

