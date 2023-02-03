The largest Catholic parish church in North America just opened in California. Here’s where

VISALIA – Local shoppers will have to look beyond a national retailer on the brink of collapse for their home and bath needs next year. On Jan. 30, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will be closing another 87 stores in 2023, including the Visalia store at 3125 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Other California closings for the company include stores in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Glendora, Folsom, Culver City, San Diego, Upland, Carlsbad, Hawthorne, and Palm Desert. The company also closed five of its buybuy Baby stores, which sells baby clothes and accessories, and all of its Harmon stores, a discount retailer for beauty, health and cosmetics products. In all, the company plans to shutter 142 stores this year.

