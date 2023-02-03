The largest Catholic parish church in North America just opened in California. Here’s where

Read full article on original website
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
thesungazette.com
North America’s largest Catholic church opens in Visalia
VISALIA – The newly constructed St. Charles Borromeo is the largest Catholic church in North America. It is the most expansive building project for the church in modern history, and it just so happens to be in Visalia. Shimmering red pews line the halls of St. Charles Borromeo, a...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Clovis, CA
With its diverse array of tourist attractions, Clovis can offer a worthwhile vacation!. Located in Fresno County, California, Clovis has gone from a simple freight stop to a bright, charming city. It had only been officially incorporated in 1912, but it was already a well-populated area for transportation. It’s home...
First Hmong American mayor of major U.S. city celebrated in Fresno
Oakland mayor Sheng Thao, who is the first Hmong American mayor of a major U.S. city, visited the Central Valley this weekend.
KMPH.com
Viewers capture lightning on video in Fresno, Clovis
Both rain and lightning were spotted Sunday afternoon in the Central Valley. FOX26 News viewers have begun to submit their weather-related videos and a lot of them are showing lightning. According to the National Weather Service Hanford, thunderstorms and rain could still be a thing in Fresno between 9-10 p.m....
texasbreaking.com
According to the Tulare County sheriff, two gang members involved in the January killing of six people, including a newborn, at a residence connected to a rival group in central California were apprehended early on Friday. One of them was captured following a gun battle. Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was...
KMPH.com
Classes resume after reported threat at Clovis West
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Officers from the Fresno Police Department responded to assist the Clovis Unified School District Police Department with a threat of a school shooting at Clovis West High School. The school was placed on lockdown around 9:30 a.m. and the campus was searched by police officers.
Fresno receives grant for safer streets after deadly January
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is setting a high standard, calling for zero pedestrian fatalities after the city received 400,000 dollars to make the streets of Fresno safer. “For the last three years, we have seen a significant uptick in pedestrian deaths as well as cyclists that are killed in our roadways,” […]
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two reputed gang members were arrested on Friday and charged with murdering six people, including an infant boy and his teenage mother, in a central California farming community last month in what authorities described as a targeted massacre. The two suspects - Angel Joseph Uriate, 35,...
thesungazette.com
Home retailer moves ‘Beyond’ Visalia
VISALIA – Local shoppers will have to look beyond a national retailer on the brink of collapse for their home and bath needs next year. On Jan. 30, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will be closing another 87 stores in 2023, including the Visalia store at 3125 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Other California closings for the company include stores in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Glendora, Folsom, Culver City, San Diego, Upland, Carlsbad, Hawthorne, and Palm Desert. The company also closed five of its buybuy Baby stores, which sells baby clothes and accessories, and all of its Harmon stores, a discount retailer for beauty, health and cosmetics products. In all, the company plans to shutter 142 stores this year.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Accident on Marks Avenue and Olive Avenue in Fresno
Officials in Fresno reported that a man was sent to the hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Marks Avenue on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. near Olive Avenue and Marks Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Accident...
Vigils and fundraising continue for Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
For more than two hours Saturday, dozens of people gathered at Pioneer Park to honor Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
delanonow.com
Slain Peace Officer
I recently attended the graduation of the 155th Law Enforcement Training Academy. Three of those graduates will be brought into the Delano Police Department. As I listened to the admonition given to these graduates, a statement was made that these individuals would often be in dangerous situations, facing evil. This...
Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded […]
Hanford Sentinel
45th annual Crab Feed Saturday to fund this year's Rotary projects
Fans of seafood won’t have to go to the beach this weekend, as the Rotary Club of Hanford hosts its 45th annual Crab Feed. Set for 6 p.m. Saturday evening at the Civic Auditorium, 1,300 pounds of fresh Pacific Northwest Dungeness crab will be served at the fundraiser. “It’s...
DOJ: Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy and federal gun charges, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Malachai Serrano pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking […]
Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
GV Wire
Fresno Commissioner Resigns Over Potential Conflict After GV Wire Inquiry
A Fresno planning commissioner resigned his seat after inquiries from GV Wire about whether holding that position and an elected school board job clash. “In order to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest, I have resigned from my position on the Commission,” Rob Fuentes wrote Friday morning on social media.
KMJ
House Damaged By Early Morning Fire In Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A house was damaged in an early morning fire Monday in northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to a house near Ashlan and Brawley Avenues for reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they say they found heavy flames coming from multiple...
tourcounsel.com
Hanford Mall | Shopping mall in Hanford, California
Hanford Mall hasan extensive line of stores, most of which have good deals and discounts depending on the season. This mall is very complete when it comes to commercial offer. Since, you will have at your fingertips, department stores, cinema, restaurants, and coexistence areas. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, JCPenney, Nurses...
KMJ
Roughly 1,800 Tons Of Hay Destroyed After Fire Breaks Out In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Roughly 1,800 tons of hay caught fire Sunday morning in Tulare County and officials say you’ll be able to see the smoke for days. According to the Tulare County Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 34800 block of Road 80, just north of Visalia, regarding a hay fire.
