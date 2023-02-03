Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
Rutgers appears to be down a starter for Tuesday’s top-25 matchup with IU
The tall task of ending a long losing streak to Rutgers might have become a bit more manageable for Indiana. Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said on a Sunday evening television appearance starting forward Mawot Mag will be “out for a bit” after suffering a leg injury on Saturday against Michigan State. Mag left that game and did not return.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana had important recruiting prospects on hand Saturday
Indiana had four recruiting prospects on hand for their marquee matchup against Purdue on Saturday afternoon. It would be difficult to imagine a better showcase for recruiting than the scene at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, both with the best crowd environment of the year, and a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men ascend AP top-25 after win over Purdue, women achieve highest ranking ever
A weekend sweep of Purdue served the IU men’s and women’s basketball teams well. The IU men moved up three spots to No. 18 after a 1-1 week that included a win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday. It was IU’s eighth all-time win over the No. 1 ranked team. Indiana has been ranked in the top-25 for all but three weeks during this season. They started the 2022-23 campaign at No. 13.
Here's What National Media Said About Indiana Defeating No. 1 Purdue
Indiana claimed what many said to be the biggest win of the week in college basketball, defeating No. 1 Purdue 79-74 on Saturday at Assembly Hall. Here's what national media members said about the win.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball film study: Exposing Zach Edey and Purdue double teams
The college basketball world is well aware at this point — no one is going to slow down Purdue big man Zach Edey when the Boilermakers have the ball. Sure, there are ways to limit his impact. But as his 22.4 points per game and 63 percent conversion rate from the field illustrate, Edey is going to produce. And in large part due to Edey, Purdue has the most efficient offense in the country.
insidethehall.com
6-Banner Sunday: Indiana knocks off No. 1 Purdue
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Purdue at Indiana — The Report Card
For the eighth time in program history, Indiana took down No. 1. That the top team was in-state rival Purdue made this one that much sweeter. But it didn’t come easy. IU went on a 10-0 run to take a 21-10 first half lead with 11:57 left before the break. The Hoosiers kept their foot on the gas and took a 15-point lead into halftime. But the Boilers immediately started chipping away after the break and had it down to a 5-point game with 13:15 left. IU momentarily stretched the lead back to 10, but Purdue got it down to one, 71-70 with 2:02 left. But the Hoosiers made more plays in crunch time and closed out a massive resume boosting win.
PHOTO GALLERY: Here Are the Best Photos From Indiana's Victory Over Purdue
No. 1 Purdue traveled to Bloomington on Saturday for the first of two Big Ten matchups this season with Indiana. The Hoosiers dominated the first half and held off a Purdue rally in the second half to win 79-74.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Purdue’s Painter, Edey, Jenkins and Smith discuss loss to Indiana
Watch as Purdue head coach Matt Painter met with the media following a loss to Indiana on Saturday. Joining Painter for the post-game press conference were Purdue players Braden Smith and Zach Edey. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us...
Trayce Jackson-Davis pulls off feat not seen in a quarter of a century during win vs Purdue
Indiana Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis put up yet another monster performance Saturday night, as he led his team to a massive 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. Jackson-Davis stuffed the stat sheets with an incredible showing made even more impressive by the fact that he was able to do it while being mostly matched up against Boilermakers star 7-4 center Zach Edey. Moreover, TJD just gave college basketball fans something they have not seen in a quarter of a century.
crimsonquarry.com
“He’s fabulous, man”: Purdue’s Matt Painter praises Trayce Jackson-Davis postgame
Purdue men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter was asked about Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis postgame. His answer was thoughtful, noting how Jackson-Davis has developed over time and how much of a handful he is to deal with on defense. “Trayce is fabulous,” Painter said. “Just a great person, great...
WATCH: Broadcasting Legend Dick Vitale Receives Warm Welcome To Assembly Hall
Dick Vitale is on the call for ESPN on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET when Indiana takes on No. 1 Purdue. The Indiana student section gave him a warm welcome.
Indiana Daily Student
The buzz in Bloomington: Indiana fans ready for No. 1 Purdue in highly-anticipated matchup
It’s no normal Saturday morning in Bloomington. With a matchup against the No. 1 team in the country and archrival on the deck in just a few hours at 4 p.m., hundreds of Indiana students eagerly headed to Assembly Hall to wait in a line for general admission entry to the game. And, with both teams ranked in the AP top-25 for the first time in the rivalry showdown since 2016, there’s a lot to be excited about.
WISH-TV
Pacers fans react after team announces University of Kentucky Hat Night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Pacers plan for a blue-and-white themed UK hat promotion has some fans seeing red. “Blue and white, this is your night!” the Pacers tweeted just before 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Join us at [Gainbridge Fieldhouse] on Friday for our first-ever University of Kentucky Hat Night.”
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU honors radio legend Don Fischer at halftime of Purdue game
Watch as legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer was recognized at halftime of the Indiana vs. Purdue game on Saturday in Bloomington. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us on Facebook: thedailyhoosier. You can follow us on Twitter: @daily_hoosier. Seven...
953wiki.com
Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
wbiw.com
Rack ‘em up! Give ‘em 12 as Stars extend sectional title streak with runaway win over Silver Creek
BEDFORD – Rack ‘em up, stack ‘em up. Give ‘em 12, Stars. Bedford North Lawrence, undisputed royalty in this sectional, added another jewel to the crown it owns in near perpetuity. In basketball terms, 12 years is an eternity, and it’s been forever since anyone in a BNL uniform has known first-level defeat in the postseason. The streak continues, the reign unchallenged.
Current Publishing
New athletic director starts at Zionsville Community High School
Zionsville Community High School has named Josh Larsh its co-athletic director. Larsh will start Feb.13, working alongside fellow athletic director Greg Schallhase. Larsh, 43, comes to Zionsville after an 18-month stint as the Avon High School athletic director. He will split duties with Schellhase. Both Avon and Zionsville are members...
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
