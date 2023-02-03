For the eighth time in program history, Indiana took down No. 1. That the top team was in-state rival Purdue made this one that much sweeter. But it didn’t come easy. IU went on a 10-0 run to take a 21-10 first half lead with 11:57 left before the break. The Hoosiers kept their foot on the gas and took a 15-point lead into halftime. But the Boilers immediately started chipping away after the break and had it down to a 5-point game with 13:15 left. IU momentarily stretched the lead back to 10, but Purdue got it down to one, 71-70 with 2:02 left. But the Hoosiers made more plays in crunch time and closed out a massive resume boosting win.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO