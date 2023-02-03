ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

New Reedy Creek Bill Proposes Board of Supervisors, Bans Employees From A ‘Theme Park Complex’ From Joining

In the new bill to create a government-controlled version of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, one proposal aims to create a board of supervisors to govern the district. Right now, The Walt Disney Company governs the district. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has stated his intent to remove this power and place it in the hands of the state.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident

A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Complimentary Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Magnet Celebrates Mardi Gras 2023

There’s a new complimentary Universal Orlando Annual Passholder magnet available, with a design celebrating Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Magnet. Magnet pick-up is located at Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy