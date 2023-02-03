It’s been more than five years since Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker introduced a safe location for people to conduct transactions that began on the internet. The “Safe Zone” still is available in the parking area outside the Sheriff’s Office located on Smith Circle in Elizabethtown. The area is under 24-hour video surveillance and an armed officer is on premises at all times. Look for the green placard in the designated exchange area at the front of the Law Enforcement Center.

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO