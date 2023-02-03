Read full article on original website
Trail Bridge Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Scheduled Feb. 17
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled Friday, Feb. 17 to open a new bridge over the Jones Lake Drain in Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Attendees should gather at the Jones Lake State Park visitor center parking lot by 1:45 p.m. for a short walk to the bridge site. Jones Lake State Park is located at 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown.
3 Things To Know For Monday
1. Blood Drive: Today, Noon-6 p.m., Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 6414 Center Road, Bladenboro. Sponsored by American Red Cross. Visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-red-cross to make an appointment. 2. Bladen County Commissioners Meeting: Today, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Room located on the lower level of the courthouse in Elizabethtown. (READ MORE)...
Bladen Recreation Softball Registration Underway
Bladen County Recreation Department’s girls softball registration has opened and will continue through March 17. There will be leagues for ages 5-7, 8-10, 11-12, and 13-15. The player’s age as of January 1st, 2023 will determine the age group that they play in. The fee is $35 per player.
3 Things To Know For Tuesday
Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Feb. 7:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. Bladen schools are home for their final regular season games. East Bladen plays Red Springs and West Bladen plays St. Pauls. Junior varsity boys game begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 and varsity boys about 7:30.
Concealed Carry Class Scheduled March 25
The Bladen County Law Enforcement Officers Association has scheduled a concealed carry class Saturday, March 25 at the Bladen County Emergency Services Training Center. The training center, which used to be a prison located between Elizabethtown and White Lake, is located at 5853 U.S. 701 North, Elizabethtown. The class will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Cape Fear Valley Announces Hiring Events
FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health has several special upcoming hiring events. Interested applicants can find more information and register in advance for any of these events by clicking here. Thursday, Feb. 9, there will be a Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital Nursing Hiring event. Highsmith Rainey Specialty Hospital is seeking...
Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club Performs Powerfully at State Convention
HARRELLS – Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club recently attended the North Carolina Beta Convention in Greensboro from January 27-28 where they competed with other Betas in grades 9-12 from throughout the state. Students participated in academic and artistic events ranging from individual to large group competitions. This year’s Beta theme, Power of Beta, was incorporated into many of the projects and performances.
Bladen County Headlines … 50 Years Ago
Here were some of the stories making news in Bladen County in 1973:. • Blueberry Queen Wanda Locklear appeared on the daytime TV show “The Dating Game.”. • Attorney W. Leslie Johnson joined the law firm of Hester and Hester in Elizabethtown. • Top Mode Manufacturing of Elizabethtown filed...
Online Transaction ‘Safe Zone’ Available In Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot
It’s been more than five years since Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker introduced a safe location for people to conduct transactions that began on the internet. The “Safe Zone” still is available in the parking area outside the Sheriff’s Office located on Smith Circle in Elizabethtown. The area is under 24-hour video surveillance and an armed officer is on premises at all times. Look for the green placard in the designated exchange area at the front of the Law Enforcement Center.
West Bladen AJROTC Defeats Smith Station MCJROTC In Air Rifle League
West Bladen AJROTC defeated Smith Station MCJROTC 915.3 to 858.2 in the 2023 National Air Rifle New Shooter League. West Bladen AJROTC was led by Marissa Taylor, who shot a 255.0. The remaining contributing members were Sarah Hash, Ashley Resindez, and John Hundley. They are from Bladenboro and are coached by Hash.
Couch Potato: Could East-West Boys Meet In First Round Of State Playoffs?
If the high school basketball playoff pairings had been announced Sunday — it will be Feb. 18 — and if I have figured correctly — which may or may not be true — then No. 16 seed West Bladen would host No. 17 East Bladen in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A boys basketball tournament.
JV Boys Basketball: Fairmont 33, East Bladen 30
FAIRMONT – Fairmont’s jayvee boys held off East Bladen 33-30 Friday to remain unbeaten in Southeastern Athletic Conference basketball action. The Tornado jayvees are 15-2 overall. Chace Butler and Tevin McLean threw in 1st quarter baskets to keep the Eagles even at 4-4. McLean sank 3 of 4...
