Veteran WR A.J. Green Announces Retirement

The longtime wide receiver played 11 seasons in the NFL. Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green is retiring from the NFL following 11 seasons in the league, he announced on Instagram. The Bengals drafted Green out of Georgia with the fourth pick in the 2011 NFL draft, marking the start of...
