Storm Impacts On Tuolumne County Roads To Be Discussed
Tuolumne, CA — Tuolumne County officials say that a series of storms starting in late December and continuing through mid-January prompted the need for $1.7 million in emergency repair work on county roads. During the local State of Emergency, the CAO directed that any needed repairs be done without...
Lane Closures Will Create Delays On Highways 108 & 120
Sonora, CA– Drivers in Tuolumne County should plan ahead for potential delays as Caltrans conducts road work on Highway 108 and Highway 120. Starting on Monday, February 6, a single-lane closure will take place on 108 from East Long Barn Road to Stoddard Springs Road for utility work. This closure will occur from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is expected to continue through Friday, February 10.
Roadwork Continues In Tuolumne And Calaveras
Motorists can expect delays on two Mother Lode highways this week, from February 5th to the 11th. On Highway 12 in Calaveras at mile marker 16 from the end of the passing lane to Central Hill Road, utility work with one-way traffic control will cause up to 10-minute traffic delays on Monday. The work is scheduled between 7 am and 5 pm.
Sonora To Review And Strategize After Measure Y Passage
Sonora, Ca — Today the Sonora City Council will vote on hiring an outside company to conduct an organizational review and a strategic financial plan. On the agenda is awarding a $73,000 contract to Citygate Associates. The move comes after November’s passage of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax increase in the city. In recent years the city’s revenues have remained relatively flat, creating a pause in wage increases, facility upgrades, and infrastructure improvements.
Blustery, cold storm adds to California’s big snowpack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A blustery weekend storm added to California’s big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday. Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise. For a time...
Deceased Identified In Fatal Rail Road Flat Crash
Arnold, CA – The name of the deceased and his cause of death in a fatal crash in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County nearly three weeks ago have been released. The deceased is 71-year-old Tom Swartz of Pine Grove in Amador County. He was killed on January 14th after he pulled his 1994 Jeep Wrangler over on Summit Level Road, southeast of Highway 26, and the shoulder gave way, causing the SUV to overturn. At the time, it was unclear whether the crash or a medical emergency was the cause of his death.
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
Construction mistake causes Hughson home, church to flood in cement
HUGHSON, Calif. — Officials at the Church of Christ in Hughson are left dealing with a more than $60,000 cleanup bill and a slurry cement mess after a city sewer construction project went awry and sent cement into a home and church building. "It's crazy, I've never seen anything...
A Special Day For Hunters To Bone Up On Skills
Sonora, CA — Registration for the first annual Michael DeMasters Hunter Education Day to honor his legacy and vision of hunter education is underway, and there are only 100 spots available. Calaveras County, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Warden Michael DeMasters was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash...
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits highest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
Sonora Man Tased After Attacking Elderly Parents
Sonora, CA – After allegedly threatening to kill and set his parent’s house on fire, and then disobeying deputies’ repeated orders to stop trashing the home, deputies tased a Sonora man. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Montgomery Road in Sonora after an elderly...
Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
Program aide arrested on ORHS campus
A contracted aide working on the Oak Ridge High School campus reportedly had more than study material in her vehicle’s trunk. Kylie Alexis Cunningham, 26, who worked with an El Dorado County Office of Education program offered on the El Dorado Hills campus, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, selling/distributing and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid as well as possession of marijuana, liquor and a controlled substance on school grounds. Deputies booked Cunningham into the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville at 2:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. She was later released, according to inmate records.
This is what the Sierra Nevada looks like from space after back-to-back storms
(KTXL) — On Wednesday, the International Space Station conducted a flyover in Northern California which showed parts of the Sierra Nevada snowpack. This flyover occurred just weeks after the region was hit by back-to-back storms at the end of December through the middle of January. The flyover began around 12:20 p.m. off the coast near […]
Four-foot waves on Lake Tahoe and 100 mph gusts expected this weekend
(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area. The […]
Tip leads to Mail Theft Arrest
Originally Published By: Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. “On January 19, 2023, at about 2:20 PM, an alert citizen noticed a suspicious female parked in the shopping center located at 55 Highway 26, Valley Springs. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an unconscious female in the driver seat slumped over the center console. The deputy contacted the female, who identified herself as Rehnee Briggs, 36 years of age, Lodi. While speaking to Suspect Briggs, the deputy noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column. Suspect Briggs was asked to step out of the vehicle to allow the deputy to conduct a search. The deputy located additional drug paraphernalia and suspect Briggs’s sweatshirt pocket and stolen mail inside the vehicle containing the names of more than 16 people.
Deputies search for man who escaped from Calaveras County Jail
Authorities are searching for a man who escaped the Calaveras County Jail on Thursday. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said that 41-year-old Larry Albert McDonald, Jr., of San Andreas, was taking out the trash with another incarcerated person while being supervised by jail staff, when he took off running toward the back fence.
Man suspected of killing cellmate at Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County
A man incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione died after being stabbed by his cellmate, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said on Friday. Prison officials said Robert Aranda, 23, was found in his cell with stab wounds and other injuries at around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday. He was taken to the prison’s treatment and triage area, where he was pronounced dead.
Valente, Greg
Greg was born June 26, 1979 in Stockton. He passed away January 24, 2023 in Columbia. Greg is survived by his parents, Glen and Rosie Valente, his sister Janeen Loewen, her husband Josh and his nephew, Roland, whom he adored. He is also survived by his loving girlfriend, Alana Finlan, numerus aunts, uncles, other family members and friends.
Suspected Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Atwater
“Merced – On 1-28-23 at approximately 8:03 AM, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a man during the service of a search warrant with Fentanyl for sale. The Merced Police Departments Gang Officer Arnulfo Centeno obtained information regarding Seth Ingalsbe (25) possessing Fentanyl for sale. When...
