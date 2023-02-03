ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Media Slams Kylie Jenner For ‘Tone Deaf’ Decorations At Stormi And Aire’s Astroworld Themed Birthday Bash

By Shannon Dawson
 3 days ago
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Kylie Jenner threw a massive party to celebrate the birthdays of her two adorable children, Aire, 1, and Stormi, 5. But now, some social media users are fuming about the theme of the big birthday bash.

On Feb. 2, Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a few pictures and videos of Aire and Stormi’s birthday soiree. The Kardashians star shares Aire and Stormi with Travis Scott, 31.

The party featured nods to her rapper boo, who has been out of the spotlight since his 2021 Astroworld Music festival, where 10 crowd goers were trampled to the death.

The party featured large gray inflatable heads adorned with dreads, similar to the statue seen at the 2021 musical festival in Houston. The famous sculpture also appears on the cover of the rapper’s 2018 Astroworld album.

While celebrating the sister and brother duo’s big day, attendees were able to walk through the mouths of the large inflatable structures to enjoy fun activities inside. According to the Los Angeles Times, Stormi’s head led to “archways of pink and rainbow-colored balloons, while Aire’s featured toy cars and a mock-up of Pacific Coast Highway.”

Partygoers were also treated to t-shirts that featured the children’s names embroidered in bold.

Social Media Users Accuse Kylie Jenner of Being Insensitive to Astroworld Victims

Shortly after the images went viral, folks online lit into Jenner accusing her of being insensitive to the victims that passed away at the festival.

“Kylie Jenner still doing Astroworld-themed parties after what happened in Astroworld is disgusting. A 9-year-old kid died there, please,” one Twitter user wrote, referencing the tragic death of Ezra Blount, the youngest Astroworld victim.

Another person commented:

“Kinda in bad taste for Kylie to decorate her kids birthday party like Astroworld considering what happened.”

A few users rushed in to defend the reality TV star. Some users argued that Jenner resurrected the theme because she may have been “reusing” the decorations to celebrate both of her kiddos birthday. Stormi and Aire were born four years and one day apart.

Jenner nor Scott have spoken out against the backlash.

Kylie Jenner Shares Heartwarming Birthday Tributes To Her Kids

Before the party, the cosmetics CEO took to Instagram to shower both of her kids with love for their birthdays. For Aire, the star shared a heart-warming montage of beautiful moments spent with her baby boy.

“AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you,” she wrote in the caption.”

For Stormi, she penned:

“I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. the most special girl,” the mom of two wrote. “This little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. I will always be there for you for storm girl.”

Grandmama Kris Jenner also shared some beautiful words in honor of the children’s back to back birthdays, which you can read down below.

