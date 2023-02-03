Read full article on original website
Related
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote
Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half. Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after...
Willie Nelson Wins 2023 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson just won his 11th Grammy. The icon took country music's first award at the 2023 Grammys, in a pre-show ceremony held Sunday afternoon. The 89-year-old Nelson was not in attendance to accept the award. He was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini's "Heartfirst," Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange," Miranda Lambert's "In His Arms" and Maren Morris' "Circles Around This Town."
Madison Cunningham Performs ‘Life According to Raechel’ at the 2023 Grammys
Genre-spanning singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham took the stage during the pre-show Premiere Ceremony ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday (Feb. 5) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. She performed "Life According to Raechel," which comes off the track list of her 2022 album, Revealer. Wearing...
Loretta Lynn’s Family Approves of Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Beautiful’ Grammys Tribute
Country fans everywhere applauded Kacey Musgraves for her poignant, authentic tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of an all-star "In Memoriam" segment during the 2023 Grammy Awards — and it turns out, Lynn's family was cheering on the country star's performance, too. "Thank you, [Kacey Musgraves], for this beautiful...
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
2023 Grammy Awards Country Winners: A Complete List
The winners in the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music. Many of the country Grammy winners were announced during the untelevised premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), along with a number of other technical categories and musical awards. The most important categories were revealed during the televised show on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
Brandi Carlile Rocks Out With ‘Broken Horses’ at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Brandi Carlile appeared on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) as one of the most-nominated artists, and she also hit the stage to perform a high-flying rendition of "Broken Horses," from her In These Silent Days album. Before she took the stage, Carlile got a very special introduction...
Grammys 2023 Behind the Scenes: What You Missed From Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain + More
Could a Miranda Lambert collaboration with Adele be a bi-product of the 2023 Grammys?. Behind-the-scenes video and photos from the 2023 Grammy Awards find stars like Lambert, Shania Twain and more getting cozy with the pop singer. There's more — Lambert smiled alongside actor Tom Hanks, while Twain stood next...
Brandi Carlile’s ‘In These Silent Days’ Wins Best Americana Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
Influential singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile's critically acclaimed record In These Silent Days has won the award for Best Americana Album at the 2023 Grammys. The record was nominated alongside Dr. John's Things Happen That Way, Keb’ Mo's Good To Be…, Bonnie Raitt's Just Like That..., and Raise The Roof by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.
Remember Kacey Musgraves + Loretta Lynn’s CMA Awards Moment, and What Went Wrong?
Kacey Musgraves' simple, emotional tribute to Loretta Lynn at the Sunday night's (Feb. 5) Grammys was one of the highlights of the show, offering a powerful musical statement of the late country legend's enduring legacy. But it wasn't the first time Musgraves had honored Lynn: Back at the 2014 CMA Awards, the two performed Lynn's hit "You're Lookin' at Country" together.
Maren Morris Says Her Move to Nashville Came With a ‘Dose of Delusion’
Not everyone would be comfortable moving halfway across the country and into a home filled with strangers, but Maren Morris was determined to make her dreams come true when she moved to Nashville 10 years ago. A decade later, she's reminiscing on what she can now admit was, well, risky.
Pictures: Luke Combs Performs at the 2023 Grammy Awards
PICTURES: See Country Stars Walk the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet. Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne and more country stars walked the red carpet ahead of music's big night on Sunday (Feb. 5.)
Cody Johnson’s ”Til You Can’t’ Wins Best Country Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Cody Johnson's career-changing hit "'Til You Can't" won Best Country Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and songwriter Ben Stennis gave an emotional speech asking for prayers. Best Country Song is awarded to the songwriters. Stennis co-wrote "'Til You Can't" with Matt Rogers, and Stennis was...
Top 10 Clint Black Songs
In the 1990s, Clint Black was a trendsetter in country music. When he released his freshman album, Killin' Time, in 1989, Black -- along with fellow then-rising stars Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and Travis Tritt, among others -- ushered in a new style of music for the new decade. Together, they were known as the Class of '89.
Shania Twain Celebrates Enduring Love on New Song, ‘Got It Good’ [Listen]
Shania Twain is deeply appreciative of the love she’s got, and she's sharing it on her new song, “Got It Good.”. Twain wrote "Got It Good" with Georgia Barnes and Mark Ralph, and the bouncy love anthem finds her reflecting on how she’s truly lucked out with a great partner who, like her, is willing to give of himself selflessly.
Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde Tip Their Hats to ‘Cowboy Boots’ [Listen]
Dierks Bentley has enlisted Ashley McBryde for his brand new song “Cowboy Boots,” and it’s got all the makings of a timeless country tune. Written by Bentley alongside hit songwriters Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps and Jordon Minton, the mid-tempo tune personifies and pays homage to the beloved Western trope and staple item in many country folks’ lives.
INTERVIEW: Brit Taylor Shares Her Authentic Self on New Album ‘Kentucky Blue,’ the ‘Continuation of My Story’
Sitting on the land that Brit Taylor calls home is a series of stairs that stand up against a tree that she refers to as her 'staircase to nowhere.'. "It's been out there since I got the place," the Kentucky native remarks during a recent interview with The Boot. "Somebody just stuck a staircase out in the woods that has turned into my little meditation place to read a book or go out to pray or just chill."
Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’
CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
97.9 KICK FM
Quincy, IL
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://979kickfm.com
Comments / 0