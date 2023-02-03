ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote

Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half. Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after...
Willie Nelson Wins 2023 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson just won his 11th Grammy. The icon took country music's first award at the 2023 Grammys, in a pre-show ceremony held Sunday afternoon. The 89-year-old Nelson was not in attendance to accept the award. He was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini's "Heartfirst," Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange," Miranda Lambert's "In His Arms" and Maren Morris' "Circles Around This Town."
2023 Grammy Awards Country Winners: A Complete List

The winners in the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music. Many of the country Grammy winners were announced during the untelevised premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), along with a number of other technical categories and musical awards. The most important categories were revealed during the televised show on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.
Remember Kacey Musgraves + Loretta Lynn’s CMA Awards Moment, and What Went Wrong?

Kacey Musgraves' simple, emotional tribute to Loretta Lynn at the Sunday night's (Feb. 5) Grammys was one of the highlights of the show, offering a powerful musical statement of the late country legend's enduring legacy. But it wasn't the first time Musgraves had honored Lynn: Back at the 2014 CMA Awards, the two performed Lynn's hit "You're Lookin' at Country" together.
Top 10 Clint Black Songs

In the 1990s, Clint Black was a trendsetter in country music. When he released his freshman album, Killin' Time, in 1989, Black -- along with fellow then-rising stars Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and Travis Tritt, among others -- ushered in a new style of music for the new decade. Together, they were known as the Class of '89.
Shania Twain Celebrates Enduring Love on New Song, ‘Got It Good’ [Listen]

Shania Twain is deeply appreciative of the love she’s got, and she's sharing it on her new song, “Got It Good.”. Twain wrote "Got It Good" with Georgia Barnes and Mark Ralph, and the bouncy love anthem finds her reflecting on how she’s truly lucked out with a great partner who, like her, is willing to give of himself selflessly.
Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde Tip Their Hats to ‘Cowboy Boots’ [Listen]

Dierks Bentley has enlisted Ashley McBryde for his brand new song “Cowboy Boots,” and it’s got all the makings of a timeless country tune. Written by Bentley alongside hit songwriters Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps and Jordon Minton, the mid-tempo tune personifies and pays homage to the beloved Western trope and staple item in many country folks’ lives.
INTERVIEW: Brit Taylor Shares Her Authentic Self on New Album ‘Kentucky Blue,’ the ‘Continuation of My Story’

Sitting on the land that Brit Taylor calls home is a series of stairs that stand up against a tree that she refers to as her 'staircase to nowhere.'. "It's been out there since I got the place," the Kentucky native remarks during a recent interview with The Boot. "Somebody just stuck a staircase out in the woods that has turned into my little meditation place to read a book or go out to pray or just chill."
Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’

CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
