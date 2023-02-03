The Navy is synonymous with one thing and one thing alone: the cheesy mustache. And while not every sailor rocks a fuzzy little lip toupée, those who do have given the seafaring service its reputation for silly facial hair. What’s most impressive, perhaps, is the common sailor’s resolve to sport a mustache, even if he can’t grow one, boasting near-invisible or blonde hair. It’s fitting, though, that the whiskers more commonly referred to as a “crustache” are sported by salty sailors — the crustiest of all service members.

10 HOURS AGO