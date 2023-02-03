ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Navy launches Chinese surveillance balloon salvage operation

The U.S. Navy kicked off its week by gathering the remains of the Chinese surveillance balloon Monday, after a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter shot it down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. The U.S. first detected the high altitude surveillance balloon on Jan. 28, and U.S. leaders claim...
Navy explosive ordnance disposal techs launch Snow Crab Exercise

Navy explosive ordnance disposal units kicked off the Snow Crab Exercise Saturday at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minnesota, with the goal of boosting sailors’ combat effectiveness in the Arctic and similar environments. Leaders warn it is imperative for the U.S. to maintain a strong presence in the region,...
How to grow a cheesy Navy sailor mustache

The Navy is synonymous with one thing and one thing alone: the cheesy mustache. And while not every sailor rocks a fuzzy little lip toupée, those who do have given the seafaring service its reputation for silly facial hair. What’s most impressive, perhaps, is the common sailor’s resolve to sport a mustache, even if he can’t grow one, boasting near-invisible or blonde hair. It’s fitting, though, that the whiskers more commonly referred to as a “crustache” are sported by salty sailors — the crustiest of all service members.
13 thoughts China’s balloon (probably) had while floating over America

The Chinese spy balloon that took its American journey last week has finally ended. While floating over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday, it rose (quite literally) to prominence among the American public, prompting political outrage, 24/7 watch parties, and, of course, the generation of thousands upon thousands of memes. And while...
Coast Guard pulls off wild rescue in Oregon

The U.S. Coast Guard undertook the daring rescue of a suspected boat thief off the coast of Oregon earlier this month. It began around 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, when Coast Guardsmen at Station Cape Disappointment received a mayday call from a man whose 35-foot Sandpiper boat had conked out roughly six miles west of where the Columbia River empties into the Pacific Ocean.
US clears Poland to buy HIMARS, ATACMS, ammunition worth $10 billion

WASHINGTON ― The U.S. State Department has approved Poland to buy advanced rockets and rocket launchers worth $10 billion, marking the latest such order from Eastern European allies in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The proposed order covers 18 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or...
US government begins sending earthquake aid to Turkey

U.S. military leaders are routing aid from United States European Command to Turkey and Syria after a massive earthquake Monday killed more than 4,000 people. “Using a whole of government approach, we remain in close contact with our Turkish Ally to determine what assistance is needed to help those affected by the disaster,” Marine Lt. Col. Garron J. Garn, a USEUCOM spokesperson, said in a statement to Military Times.
Military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate lifted, but litigation lingers

NEW ORLEANS — Federal appeals court judges closely questioned a Biden administration attorney Monday on the consequences military personnel might face for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations, even though Biden’s vaccine mandate for military personnel has been rescinded. Lawyers for a group of Navy SEALS and other Navy personnel who...
These recommendations could help transitioning service members

With more than 200,000 service members returning to civilian life annually, finding ways to ease the transition and harness the economic power and special skills they possess is key — and pathways to education, education, employment and community are paramount. More successful transitions to civilian life might also serve...
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

The massive white orb that drifted across U.S. airspace this week and was shot down by the Air Force over the Atlantic on live television Saturday triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and blew up on social media. China insists the balloon was just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological...
