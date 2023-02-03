Read full article on original website
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
East Knoxville community center reopens after $1.5 million renovation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ab East Knoxville community center swung its doors back open on Monday after a large, $1.5 million renovation. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and other community leaders celebrated reopening the Milton Roberts Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The large renovation included new floors, a new basketball...
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road Trip
Tennessee is a state rich in natural beauty, history, and culture, making it a prime destination for a road trip. With its rolling hills, vibrant cities, and picturesque countryside, Tennessee has something for everyone. Here are the five best places to visit on a road trip in Tennessee.
Pirates and Mermaids Come Together for Epic East Tennessee Mini-Golf Adventure
Do yourself a favor if you're not already doing this...when you're traveling and you know you'll have some time to see or do "extra" stuff, search "mini-golf" wherever you are. And go for broke. Find the craziest-looking one and go. Actually, if you love putt-putt, it doesn't HAVE to be...
Moldy lemons, sausage tossed at Knoxville diner during health inspection
The diner with the low inspection score is in Knoxville. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
10About Town: An auto show, Darwin Day and a seed swap
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WayneStock XI starts on Thursday! This music festival brings many genres of music together and was created to uplift a former music journalist in Knoxville. This festival is on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Relix Variety Theatre. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 6 p.m. on Saturday. It is $5 at the door per night.
Zoo Knoxville to host kickoff for Covenant Kids Run on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, kids at Zoo Knoxville will have a chance to start a months-long marathon named the Covenant Kids Run. The run starts on Feb. 4 at the Zoo Knoxville entrance. Then, participants will have until April 1 to log 25 miles before gathering at the Clinch Avenue Bridge for the final mile of the marathon. Admission to Zoo Knoxville on Feb. 4 will also be free for each child who registers for the kickoff, as well as one accompanying guest. The run starts at 12 p.m.
WDEF
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
themeparktourist.com
Why Should I Try... THIS Park Owned By A Music Legend?
Located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dollywood originally opened in 1961 as a small park with a steam train, general store, blacksmith, and saloon. However, in the mid-1980s, after a couple of other changes in ownership, a certain music icon with an undying love for her hometown, began to show an interest in purchasing the theme park.
wvlt.tv
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
wymt.com
Keys to the bluegrass kingdom, music legend gifts tour bus to Sevierville musician
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville musician in the bluegrass band The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, C.J. Lewandowski, was gifted a tour bus by bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne, 91, of The Osborne Brothers. Lewandowski said he knew they had a great friendship but never anticipated they were close enough...
WATE
‘CranBeary Bear’ dies, could not walk or climb trees
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — The Appalachian Bear Rescue announced that “CranBeary Bear” died on Friday. “It is with sadness we inform you that CranBeary Bear passed away early this afternoon at The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine,” Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) said on Facebook.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville group ‘inundated’ with calls after free family assistance goes live
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time, a $25 million plan to help get East Tennesseans off of public assistance is available. The three-year care coordination program for East Tennessee families is now accepting referrals and eligible families can apply to be part of the program. The program was...
Cookie time is coming up! | Girl Scouts to start selling cookies Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon, people will have a chance to load up on boxes of their favorite seasonal treats — Girl Scout cookies. On Feb. 10, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will start setting up booths across East Tennessee where people can buy boxes of anything from Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Samoas or S'mores cookies. Parents and volunteers had a chance to pick up their stock of cookies on Feb. 1.
Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
Sevier County dogs in need after shelter reaches full capacity
A Sevierville animal shelter is still working to find homes for the current dogs in its facility after reaching full capacity.
KCSO unveils 'Project Lifesaver Program'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office announced the "Project Lifesaver Program" on Monday. The program is meant to help deputies respond quicker to incidents where adults or children with autism, Alzheimer's, or a similar disability may unexpectedly wander away. They said the program is meant to save lives and reduce the chance of injuries.
Rural Metro marks 75 years of service with celebration in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro is celebrating 75 years of service. Feb. 2 marked the anniversary of when they were first formed in 1948. They said it was conceived by a then-22-year-old journalist, Lou Witzeman, who watched his neighbors' homes burn down one night, and the fire department never responded. They said the department could not leave the city for insurance reasons, and the home was outside city limits.
bbbtv12.com
Two Serious Accidents In Morgan County Today
Two separate accidents in Morgan County occurring between 11 am and 12:00 noon today including one pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the Highway on Hwy 62 (Knoxville Highway) just east of the Highway 116 intersection close to the Petros-Joyner school, which closed that section of the road for about two and half hours for the investigation by The Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim has not been identified at this time.
THP: Pedestrian fatally hit Monday afternoon in Oliver Springs
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old pedestrian was dead Monday after he was fatally hit on Knoxville Highway. They said Wade Nance was walking across the westbound lane of Knoxville Highway at around 12 p.m. after he "finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway." They said he was then fatally hit by a car.
Dolly Parton makes it clear she's not endorsing CBD gummies, but she is a fan of cornbread
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seemingly out of the blue Wednesday, Dolly Parton fans were greeted with a few unique facts about the East Tennessee legend on her Twitter page: She's never endorsed CBD or keto products, but she is a fan of cake, cookies and cornbread. Some people were rightfully...
