WBIR

East Knoxville community center reopens after $1.5 million renovation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ab East Knoxville community center swung its doors back open on Monday after a large, $1.5 million renovation. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and other community leaders celebrated reopening the Milton Roberts Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The large renovation included new floors, a new basketball...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: An auto show, Darwin Day and a seed swap

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WayneStock XI starts on Thursday! This music festival brings many genres of music together and was created to uplift a former music journalist in Knoxville. This festival is on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Relix Variety Theatre. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 6 p.m. on Saturday. It is $5 at the door per night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Zoo Knoxville to host kickoff for Covenant Kids Run on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, kids at Zoo Knoxville will have a chance to start a months-long marathon named the Covenant Kids Run. The run starts on Feb. 4 at the Zoo Knoxville entrance. Then, participants will have until April 1 to log 25 miles before gathering at the Clinch Avenue Bridge for the final mile of the marathon. Admission to Zoo Knoxville on Feb. 4 will also be free for each child who registers for the kickoff, as well as one accompanying guest. The run starts at 12 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
KNOXVILLE, TN
themeparktourist.com

Why Should I Try... THIS Park Owned By A Music Legend?

Located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dollywood originally opened in 1961 as a small park with a steam train, general store, blacksmith, and saloon. However, in the mid-1980s, after a couple of other changes in ownership, a certain music icon with an undying love for her hometown, began to show an interest in purchasing the theme park.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

‘CranBeary Bear’ dies, could not walk or climb trees

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — The Appalachian Bear Rescue announced that “CranBeary Bear” died on Friday. “It is with sadness we inform you that CranBeary Bear passed away early this afternoon at The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine,” Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) said on Facebook.
TOWNSEND, TN
WBIR

Cookie time is coming up! | Girl Scouts to start selling cookies Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon, people will have a chance to load up on boxes of their favorite seasonal treats — Girl Scout cookies. On Feb. 10, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will start setting up booths across East Tennessee where people can buy boxes of anything from Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Samoas or S'mores cookies. Parents and volunteers had a chance to pick up their stock of cookies on Feb. 1.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCSO unveils 'Project Lifesaver Program'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office announced the "Project Lifesaver Program" on Monday. The program is meant to help deputies respond quicker to incidents where adults or children with autism, Alzheimer's, or a similar disability may unexpectedly wander away. They said the program is meant to save lives and reduce the chance of injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro marks 75 years of service with celebration in Knox Co.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro is celebrating 75 years of service. Feb. 2 marked the anniversary of when they were first formed in 1948. They said it was conceived by a then-22-year-old journalist, Lou Witzeman, who watched his neighbors' homes burn down one night, and the fire department never responded. They said the department could not leave the city for insurance reasons, and the home was outside city limits.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Two Serious Accidents In Morgan County Today

Two separate accidents in Morgan County occurring between 11 am and 12:00 noon today including one pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the Highway on Hwy 62 (Knoxville Highway) just east of the Highway 116 intersection close to the Petros-Joyner school, which closed that section of the road for about two and half hours for the investigation by The Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim has not been identified at this time.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

THP: Pedestrian fatally hit Monday afternoon in Oliver Springs

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old pedestrian was dead Monday after he was fatally hit on Knoxville Highway. They said Wade Nance was walking across the westbound lane of Knoxville Highway at around 12 p.m. after he "finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway." They said he was then fatally hit by a car.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WBIR

WBIR

