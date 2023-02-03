KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, kids at Zoo Knoxville will have a chance to start a months-long marathon named the Covenant Kids Run. The run starts on Feb. 4 at the Zoo Knoxville entrance. Then, participants will have until April 1 to log 25 miles before gathering at the Clinch Avenue Bridge for the final mile of the marathon. Admission to Zoo Knoxville on Feb. 4 will also be free for each child who registers for the kickoff, as well as one accompanying guest. The run starts at 12 p.m.

