Garland, Allen each score 23, Cavaliers rout Wizards 114-91
WASHINGTON (AP) — Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece and Donovan Mitchell added 21 to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-91 rout of the Washington Wizards on Monday night. All five Cleveland starters were in double figures by halftime, and the Cavaliers won for the...
LeBron's Miami era, as told by teammate Shane Battier
(Editor's Note: Shane Battier is a former Miami Heat teammate of LeBron James, who is poised to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Battier played in the NBA for 13 seasons, the last three of them with James in Miami. He shared some memorable moments with The Associated Press of what he witnessed during their time together with the Heat.)
Jazz owner aims to showcase Utah with NBA All-Star Game
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — When the NBA All-Star Game returns to Salt Lake City for the first time in three decades, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith anticipates the event will help build Utah into a destination for other major sporting events. “All the lights will be on us,...
Tipping off district action
A pair of Citrus County boys basketball teams look to stay hot and make a deep postseason run, while the other two squads hope to salvage rough seasons with some district tournament magic. Lecanto and Seven Rivers Christian have been outstanding all season and are among the favorites to win...
