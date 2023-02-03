Read full article on original website
live life
1d ago
so hold up she was trafficking for the cartel 🤔 got caught with a few kilos and was sentenced to go to law school 🤔 and the judge gave her that sentence because she was trying to make a living 🤔 did I just hear that right...
Reply
6
Tom Sawyer
3d ago
once she knows the law, she will be better equipped to get around it. the judge wants her to be an educated criminal.
Reply
7
MARY COCHRAN
1d ago
She was already in law school. The Court and attorneys gave her a deal to complete her JA for a better sentence. I don't have a problem with that.
Reply(2)
2
