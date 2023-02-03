Read full article on original website
Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson
A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
Grand Junction Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Alleged Weekend Incident
A Grand Junction man faces an attempted murder charge following an alleged weekend incident. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the incident happened at 9:52pm Saturday when a 911 call came from 1002 Main Street East in Grand Junction. The caller said they fell and hit their head against a door. When Grand Junction Rescue arrived on scene and assessed the victim, they advised the sheriff’s office of a possible gunshot wound. Greene County Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
Suspects Arrested in Alleged Casino Incident in Jefferson
Two suspects have been arrested and charged for an alleged January incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 42-year-old Brandon Svaleson of Boone won a jackpot of $1,231 from a slot machine on January 15th at 4:46pm. However, 31-year-old Katie Wisecup of Ames was playing on a machine next to Svaleson and slid to his machine and tried to claim the winnings.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 2/6/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 14 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, THREE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO THEFT REPORTS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE AND ONE ACCIDENT. IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS THE MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S...
Ames Shots Fired Suspect Tracked Thru Snow
(Ames, IA) -- A woman suspected of firing a gun into the air during an argument with two other women in Ames, was found quickly, thanks to the snow. Police were called to an address near South Duff Avenue Sunday after 10:30 a.m. because of shots fired. They found shell casings and followed footprints in the snow and found the gun and the woman hiding under a vehicle. Police say the woman, who injured her ankle, was taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center to be treated.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report February 3-5, 2023
12:06pm: A deputy was advised of a dog running around the 300 blk of 17th Street North in Grand Junction. 12:36pm: A deputy investigated an aggressive dog in the 100 blk of Cartwright Street in Rippey. 12:40pm: A deputy was advised of multiple parking complaints in the City of Scranton.
Jefferson Police Report February 3-5, 2023
1:17pm: The Wishing Well Laundry reported a male subject had slept in the business at 301 West Reed Street overnight. They wished for the subject to be advised he can not stay at the facility. Officers are attempting to pass the information to him. 1:57pm: Melodie John requested an officer...
Altoona Man Killed in Bremer County Crash
(Sumner, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says an Altoona man is dead after a crash in Bremer County. The ISP says just after 3pm Sunday, 22 year-old Carter Harris of Florida failed to stop at a stop sign near Sumner, Iowa and crashed into a vehicle driven by 22 year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly. The Iowa State Patrol says Harries was taken to an area hospital in non life-threatening condition, while Taylor-Ly eventually died of his injuries.
Woman dies after UTV rollover in Grundy County
REINBECK, Iowa — A woman is dead after the Utility Terrain Vehicle she was riding in rolled. 53-year-old Lori Knaack died at a local hospital after she was ejected from the UTV. Authorities were called to the crash about two miles northeast of Reinbeck around 8:40pm Saturday night. Investigators say Patrick Knaack was driving the UTV when he lost control. Six people were on board, two were taken to MercyOne in Waterloo for treatment but they are expected to recover.
One dead, one injured in Bremer County crash
One dead, two injured in Grundy County UTV crash
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — One person passed away and two others were injured in a UTV accident just a couple miles northeast of Reinbeck Saturday night. At around 8:40 p.m. deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a UTV accident with injuries. When emergency crews arrived they discovered three people […]
Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Aaron Michael Rodriguez, 42, and Jesus Antonio Avila Fuentes, 30, were both charged with first degree arson. Rodriguez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, assault on […]
Ames police: Suspect injured after firing 2 shots into the air after arguement
AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday morning, according to a press release. Police responded to a report of shots fired at 204 Jewel Drive on 10:39 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings. Witnesses at the scene reported that...
An Iowa Town Charged a Man With Disorderly Conduct Because He Called a Cop a 'Domestic Abuser'
Noah Petersen was arrested last October for strongly criticizing a police officer during a city council meeting in Newton, Iowa. Now he has been found not guilty—and the ordinance used to justify his arrest has been overturned on First Amendment grounds. "We believe the court got this exactly right,"...
Boone County Crash Claims 2 Lives
(Boone) Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Boone County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 5:11 p.m. on Friday at Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone. Authorities say 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski and 32-year-old Stephanie Jeanne Borkowski were killed in the crash. According...
Webster City man arrested after Wednesday night burglary and accident.
Webster City Police late Wednesday night apprehended a Webster City man after an incident in the community shortly before 10 p.m. 19 year old Jose Rayon Salgado was charged by local officers with Driving While License Under Suspension,First Degree Burglary and Going Armed With Intent. Reportedly a 2008 Honda CR-V operated by Salgado was attempting to flee the scene of a reported burglary. The Salgado car sped away from Webster City Police officers in reverse traveling eastbound in the alley between First and Second Streets in the 1000 block. The car backed into a phone box, a fence and utility pole before turning around and driving forward eastbound through the alley. As the Salgado car exited the alley onto Grove Street it attempted to turn South onto Grove Street when it lost control and struck a parked 2007 model GMC Sierra pickup truck with the owner not immediately known. The Salgado car then became stuck in a snow bank. Salgado was then taken into police custody without injury. Investigating officer Clint Houge reported $10,000 in damage to the car Salgado was driving with $1000 in damage to the parked pickup.There was also $500 in damage to a phone box, damage to a city owned utility pole and an estimated $500 in damage to a fence at the Patrick Croy residence. Salgado made an appearance in Hamilton County Magistrate Court Thursday morning. Iowa Courtts Online stated the Salgado was being held on a $25,000 bond for the charges of First Degree Burglary and Going Armed With Intent.
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
Have you seen this missing Des Moines man?
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Des Moines man who may be experiencing medical issues. Alan Conley, 76, left his north Des Moines home around 2:00 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. He was driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet […]
Arrest Made in Fort Dodge Cold Case
An arrest has been made in a 6 year old Fort Dodge murder case. On Thursday a Cedar Rapids man has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in the cold case of Fort Dodge resident Donald Preston. 49 year old Christopher Johnson is accused of killing Preston in...
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was "Nearly In Pieces"
(Altoona, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn't sure why the trailer was so damaged.
