ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez

Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
COLUMBUS, OH
Sadie Smiley

19 Date Ideas in Columbus, Ohio

Are you looking for some fresh and exciting date ideas in Columbus, Ohio? Whether you’re new to the city or just want to spice up your regular date night routine, there are plenty of fun activities for couples to do around this vibrant city!
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus shopping center Walnut Creek Plaza purchased for $24 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus shopping center has changed hands for the second time in five years. Walnut Creek Plaza was purchased by ExchangeRight Net-Leased Portfolio 61 DST for just under $24 million, Franklin County property records show. The seller is NNN Columbus OH Owner LP, which is an affiliate of Athene Asset Management LLC — a Los Angeles-based subsidiary of Apollo Global Management LP.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

First Look: Speck Brings Italian to the Heart of Downtown

Chef and Owner Josh Dalton has brought another restaurant to the heart of Downtown Columbus. The much-anticipated Speck Italian Eatery opened its doors last week at 89 N. High St., inside The Nicholas. It’s the second Delaware to Downtown transplant for Dalton, joining nearby Veritas. “My intention with Speck...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Connecting with COSI: Getting ready for King Tut exhibit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Dr. Frederic Bertley, President & CEO of COSI to talk about the upcoming exhibit “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and Its Treasures.” You can watch the discussion in the video player above. “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures” will open at COSI on March […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Warm Up At This Cozy Ramen Joint In North Columbus

On chilly days, there’s nothing better to eat than something that’s warm, comforting, and flavorful. If you’re looking for a lunch that totally delivers on all three fronts, you should probably head up to Meshikou Ramen. Nestled in a shopping center on Bethel Road, Meshikou is a...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Updated Projection Sets Expectation for 3.15 Million Central Ohio Residents in 2050

Columbus is growing, and according to the latest data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), it’s actually expected to grow a bit faster than previously thought. The latest population modeling now indicates that the Central Ohio region will surpass the 3 million mark before the year 2050, likely hitting a population total of 3.15 million that year.
COLUMBUS, OH
FireRescue1

3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Photos: Sweet Treats Dessert Festival 2023

On January 28th, our Sweet Treats Dessert Festival returned for the first time since 2020 to showcase over 20 local bakeries and treat makers to a sold out crowd!. Our guests were able to sample and enjoy a wide variety of cookies, cakes, cobblers, frozen treats and a whole lot more. They also got a look at the newly renovated Municipal Light Plant.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting

One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RwGCdr. One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RwGCdr. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February …. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February 6, 2023. Death toll up to more than 2,300 from Turkey/Syria …. A...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus grandmother wanting answers 10+ years after grandson's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This month marks 14 years since 3-month-old Logan Holley died, and his grandmother Sherry Daniels is still fighting for justice. “It’s 14 years, this baby deserves justice, for himself and for my son. I just don’t understand and I want to say this, if you know something, say something,” said Daniels.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two expected to survive separate Sunday shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said. At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured during a shooting inside a salon in north Columbus Saturday evening. Columbus police said they received a call from the shooter reporting the incident inside a business in the 5100 block of Sinclair Road at 6:36 p.m. One person was taken...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ground breaks at Zora’s House’s new community space

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ground has officially broken on a new location for Ohio’s only co-working space and leadership incubator for women of color. Zora’s House will occupy a 10,000-square-foot building on the corner of North Fourth Street and East Eighth Avenue in Weinland Park. The community gathering place for women of color has been […]
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?

The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy