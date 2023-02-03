Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPlain City, OH
Explore Ohio: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Wrestling: True freshmen help lead No. 5 Ohio State past No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
19 Date Ideas in Columbus, OhioSadie SmileyColumbus, OH
Related
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez
Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
19 Date Ideas in Columbus, Ohio
Are you looking for some fresh and exciting date ideas in Columbus, Ohio? Whether you’re new to the city or just want to spice up your regular date night routine, there are plenty of fun activities for couples to do around this vibrant city!
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus shopping center Walnut Creek Plaza purchased for $24 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus shopping center has changed hands for the second time in five years. Walnut Creek Plaza was purchased by ExchangeRight Net-Leased Portfolio 61 DST for just under $24 million, Franklin County property records show. The seller is NNN Columbus OH Owner LP, which is an affiliate of Athene Asset Management LLC — a Los Angeles-based subsidiary of Apollo Global Management LP.
columbusunderground.com
First Look: Speck Brings Italian to the Heart of Downtown
Chef and Owner Josh Dalton has brought another restaurant to the heart of Downtown Columbus. The much-anticipated Speck Italian Eatery opened its doors last week at 89 N. High St., inside The Nicholas. It’s the second Delaware to Downtown transplant for Dalton, joining nearby Veritas. “My intention with Speck...
Connecting with COSI: Getting ready for King Tut exhibit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Dr. Frederic Bertley, President & CEO of COSI to talk about the upcoming exhibit “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and Its Treasures.” You can watch the discussion in the video player above. “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures” will open at COSI on March […]
Family-owned Groveport pizza restaurant moves to new location after 44 years
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 50 years ago, Chuck and Janet Ward took out an $18,000 loan to buy a Groveport grocery store at 619 Main Street that came with a house right next to it, renaming the store Chuck’s Little Giant. Nearby was a small pizza shop they purchased as well that they […]
columbusnavigator.com
Warm Up At This Cozy Ramen Joint In North Columbus
On chilly days, there’s nothing better to eat than something that’s warm, comforting, and flavorful. If you’re looking for a lunch that totally delivers on all three fronts, you should probably head up to Meshikou Ramen. Nestled in a shopping center on Bethel Road, Meshikou is a...
Rapper 2 Chainz’ lounge-style restaurant makes its Columbus debut
Customers at a Downtown restaurant co-founded by American rapper 2 Chainz can dine on seafood, sip a cocktail named “1+1=2Chainz” and admire a portrait of the Grammy-award-winning artist.
columbusunderground.com
Updated Projection Sets Expectation for 3.15 Million Central Ohio Residents in 2050
Columbus is growing, and according to the latest data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), it’s actually expected to grow a bit faster than previously thought. The latest population modeling now indicates that the Central Ohio region will surpass the 3 million mark before the year 2050, likely hitting a population total of 3.15 million that year.
FireRescue1
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
columbusunderground.com
Photos: Sweet Treats Dessert Festival 2023
On January 28th, our Sweet Treats Dessert Festival returned for the first time since 2020 to showcase over 20 local bakeries and treat makers to a sold out crowd!. Our guests were able to sample and enjoy a wide variety of cookies, cakes, cobblers, frozen treats and a whole lot more. They also got a look at the newly renovated Municipal Light Plant.
NBC4 Columbus
One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting
One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RwGCdr. One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RwGCdr. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February …. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February 6, 2023. Death toll up to more than 2,300 from Turkey/Syria …. A...
Columbus grandmother wanting answers 10+ years after grandson's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This month marks 14 years since 3-month-old Logan Holley died, and his grandmother Sherry Daniels is still fighting for justice. “It’s 14 years, this baby deserves justice, for himself and for my son. I just don’t understand and I want to say this, if you know something, say something,” said Daniels.
Two expected to survive separate Sunday shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said. At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
myfox28columbus.com
1 injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured during a shooting inside a salon in north Columbus Saturday evening. Columbus police said they received a call from the shooter reporting the incident inside a business in the 5100 block of Sinclair Road at 6:36 p.m. One person was taken...
Ground breaks at Zora’s House’s new community space
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ground has officially broken on a new location for Ohio’s only co-working space and leadership incubator for women of color. Zora’s House will occupy a 10,000-square-foot building on the corner of North Fourth Street and East Eighth Avenue in Weinland Park. The community gathering place for women of color has been […]
Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition this spring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes are coming to the west side of Columbus as the former Westland Mall is set to be demolished. The site has been deteriorating for some time, as a Sears location was the last store open at Westland before closing in 2017. “It’s exciting to know there’s going to be revamp, […]
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
Comments / 0