Muncie, IN

Jeff Mitchell announced as new Ball State athletic director

By Gus Martin, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — The five-month search is finally over.

Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns on Friday announced Jeff Mitchell as the Cardinals new athletic director. Mitchell will be officially introduced on Monday, Feb. 6, at 1:30 p.m. at the Ball State Alumni Center, an event open to the public and to be livestreamed at bsu.edu/live.

“After conducting a thorough national search, what impressed me about Jeff, in addition to his extensive professional executive experience in intercollegiate athletics, is his character — a values-based approach to leadership that embodies our enduring values,” Mearns said in a press release. “I am confident that Jeff will help our University extend a legacy of excellence in Ball State Athletics — a tradition that instills pride and passion among our students, our graduates, and our fans.”

He replaces Ken Bothof, who was the interim AD after Beth Goetz accepted a position as the deputy director and chief operating officer for University of Iowa athletics in September.

Mitchell had been deputy director of athletics at the University of Southern Mississippi since 2018 and also served as its interim AD in 2018-19. During his tenure, he assisted in the school's transition to the Sun Belt Conference and served as the school's sport administrator for basketball, baseball and football scheduling, according to ESPN.

He was also selected as one of 12 senior-level administrators from a national pool to participate in the prestigious NCAA Pathway Program in 2021-2022.

“I am grateful to President Mearns and the leadership at Ball State University for affording me this exciting opportunity,” Mitchell said in the release. “I am impressed by the outstanding coaches, staff, and student-athletes who are consistently competing for conference championships and qualifying for NCAA tournaments while setting records both in competition and in the classroom. I look forward to building upon this tradition of excellence and also contributing to the vitality of the communities we serve.”

Previously, Mitchell spent 12 years at Santa Clara University and left as its senior associate athletic director for external operations. He also worked as the sport administrator for basketball and baseball and served as interim AD for five months in 2015.

As the Broncos’ chief financial officer from 2014-2018, Mitchell led the department to three consecutive years of record financial growth (2016-2018), according to the USM website.

Mitchell earned his Bachelor of Arts (2001) and Master of Business Administration (2003) from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, where he was a four-year member of the baseball team, a four-year member of the athletic department’s sports information staff and assistant baseball coach, the release said. He got his Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2005, where he also served as a graduate assistant in the external relations unit and primarily worked with its football and men’s basketball programs.

Additionally, Mitchell is an experienced 20-year public address announcer, having called Div. I baseball, basketball, football, soccer, and volleyball in the SEC, PAC-12, C-USA and WCC, Div. III football and basketball in the SCAC, and Div. III NCAA Tournament basketball.

Mitchell is joined in Muncie by his wife, April, daughter, Harper Wynne (14), and son, Carson (9).

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

The Star Press

The Star Press

