Summer is fast approaching, and most people plan to take a long-deserved break for the year. If you are a student looking for a quick escape from the mundane aspects of life in university, a cruise might just be the right vacation plan for you. Vacationing for a whole month when your career is about to kick off could be a risky move, and that’s where cruises come in. Ranging anywhere from five to fourteen nights, cruises are a luxurious option for students that is also budget-friendly if done correctly. Usually, with several activities offered on board and port activities such as scuba diving and sightseeing, not a minute will pass idly.

13 DAYS AGO