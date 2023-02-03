Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Democratic leaders rolled out their tax break plan Monday morning. Dubbed the ‘Lowering MI Costs Plan’, it would roll back the retirement tax, boost a tax credit and deliver inflation relief checks to every taxpayer. It comes as the state’s budget surplus is projected to reach $9.2 billion by next fall.
Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
Gov. Whitmer proposes $180 tax credit to help Michiganders, but is it enough?
“This will be the largest tax break for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
'Inflation relief' checks: Gov. Whitmer to unveil plan that would send rebate checks to taxpayers
(FOX 2) - The Michigan governor wants to send inflation relief checks to residents as part of the Democrats' new tax cut plan. She will reveal the dollar amount the governor wants in the rebate checks Monday. Details about the plan were discussed during a 9:15 a.m. press conference. Read...
Michigan Democrats unveil major tax cut plan
Democratic leaders say this tax cut would be the largest in decades. More details are expected on Monday morning.
Biggest Inflation Relief Checks, Other Measures Will Be Given to All Taxpayers in Michigan
All taxpayers are about to receive the biggest inflation relief checks and other measures to help eligible residents combat their financial struggles. In this time of the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities, federal and state officials are finding ways to help the citizens in the country combat the financial crisis. Different programs and legislations were created to ensure that American families can meet their daily needs.
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
Whitmer budget to propose $300M plan for personalized tutoring
Good morning, today is Monday. Shall we get to the news? Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will present her 2024 budget on Wednesday at the Capitol and it will include a $300 million proposal to offer personalized tutoring to every K-12 student in the state. Whitmer is also expected to propose that tens of millions of...
To The Point: State budget and tax reduction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican leader in the statehouse says there is a plan to move hundreds of millions of tax dollars within state budgets and do away with a scheduled tax reduction but the governor’s office says that’s not so. “Early this week I got word that Governor Whitmer was planning to […]
Michigan school kids could get free breakfast, lunch under Whitmer budget proposal
All Michigan children could see free breakfast and lunch at schools under an executive budget recommendation from the Whitmer administration, MLive has learned. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to recommend spending an estimated $160 million from the state’s School Aid Fund to go toward the program. That’s expected to impact 1.4 million children in-state, with the administration indicating the move could save families at least $850 a year.
Environmental Activists Adopt New Tactics to Battle Michigan Polluters
Broadcast version by Mark Richardson for Michigan News Connection with support from the Solutions Journalism Network. During the early 1970s, Michigan enacted a bold set of environmental laws that helped form an unprecedented check on the nation's industrial heartland. The state's water and air quality standards went beyond the minimum set by federal law, and it became a leader in managing natural resources and protecting wetlands.
Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made
There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
Michigan May Reverse Law Requiring 3rd-Graders Behind in Reading to Repeat Grade
Michigan education advocates and leaders urged the Senate Education Committee Tuesday to pass a bill to remove the controversial retention component from the state’s Read by Grade 3 law. Senate Bill 12, sponsored by Senate Education Committee Chair Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia), aims to reform Michigan’s third-grade reading law by removing a mandate that requires […]
Michigan taxpayers could get inflation relief checks under Democrats' plan agreed to Friday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said the plan will repeal the retirement tax to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year and increase the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders.
8 Republicans voted for Lansing’s $946M spending spree
At a Tuesday press conference in Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 7, and its $946 million of spending, into law. Whitmer touted the speed of the bill’s progress, which was passed and signed into law just one month into the new Legislature, which is under Democratic Party control.
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Whitmer encourages Michiganders to check state website for unclaimed assets or property
Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to conduct a simple search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as a part of National Unclaimed Property Day. To find out if you have cash or property, go directly to the Michigan’s Unclaimed Property website (https://unclaimedproperty.michigan. gov),...
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
Engineers debate potential volatility of proposed Great Lakes Tunnel
(The Center Square) – Warnings of a potential explosion if the proposed Great Lakes Tunnel is built have been reiterated by engineers and equally refuted by the pipeline’s proponents. Geologist and engineer Brian O’Mara and pipeline safety expert Richard Kuprewicz submitted testimony to the Michigan Public Service Commission on Friday in which they asserted the proposed tunnel could explode either from methane, crude oil, or natural gas liquids. Enbridge, the...
Inflation relief checks • Weed delivery drivers getting robbed • 7-year-old boy dies
MONDAY NEWS HIT - The Michigan governor wants to send inflation relief checks to residents as part of the Democrats' new tax cut plan. She will reveal the dollar amount the governor wants in the rebate checks Monday. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference with the details behind the...
