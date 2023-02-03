ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Detours ahead: State to close Jupiter exits on Florida's Turnpike this weekend

By Lianna Norman, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=077T00_0kbjw4Wu00

JUPITER — The Florida Department of Transportation this weekend is demolishing toll booths at the north and southbound exits from Florida's Turnpike to Indiantown Road. The road work will close the exits from 2 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday.

The state had originally planned to do the work in December but postponed the work hours before it was to start.

For subscribers:Jupiter, Harbourside Place strike deal to limit noise, transform waterfront complex

For subscribers:'A hospital is a good thing': With resident support, Palm Beach Gardens OKs new hospital at Alton

Where it's always 5 o'clock:Jupiter's most famous waterfront bar turns 20 in 2023. Here are 5 things to know about it

Those driving northbound who want to exit from the turnpike onto Indiantown Road will be redirected to exit at PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens, and use Interstate 95 to continue onto Indiantown Road, about 8 miles away.

Southbound turnpike drivers who need to access Indiantown Road will be redirected to leave the highway at exit 133, marked for Palm City and Stuart, and continue south on Interstate 95 for about 18 miles.

Those who want to travel north from Indiantown Road can access the turnpike by taking I-95 north to High Meadow Avenue at exit 102 in Stuart, about 20 miles.

Drivers on Indiantown Road who want to travel south will be redirected to access the turnpike via I-95 to PGA Boulevard at exit 79.

Lianna Norman covers northern Palm Beach County for the Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at lnorman@pbpost.com. You can follow her reporting on social media @LiannaNorman on Twitter. Support local journalism: Subscribe today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, This Time Tuesday

Diverging Diamond Road Work Continues. Express Lane, Highway Expansion Means Slow Go For Now. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The opening of the Diverging Diamond did little to stop I-95 closures in and around Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Transporation says two major […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash At Palmetto Park Road And U.S. 441

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As of 5:46 a.m. — there is a major crash at the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and U.S. 441/SR 7. Traffic is being diverted from the intersection. Multiple cars are involved. We have learned one car may be […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Multi-vehicle wreck snarls SB I-95 traffic in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 prompted authorities to close several lanes during the early morning rush hour commute.The crash occurred at Stirling Road around 5 a.m., according to authorities.It was not clear if any injuries have been reported as a result of the wreck.As of 6:45 a.m., two southbound and express lanes remained closed but there was a heavy traffic backup.Motorists were urged to find an alternate route.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

Coral Square | Shopping mall in Coral Springs, Florida

Coral Square, often referred to as Coral Square Mall, is a regional enclosed shopping mall located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in Coral Springs, Florida, on the northeast corner of Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive; it opened in 1984. Originally developed by Eddie Debartolo of DeBartolo Realty, it is currently managed by Simon Property Group, which owns 97.2%, having fallen to Simon following the 1996 merger of Simon and DeBartolo Realty into Simon DeBartolo Group.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida ophthalmologist buys medical office building for $8.9M

Ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, has purchased Sample Executive Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $8.9 million, The Real Deal reported Feb. 3. An entity owned by Dr. Gupta secured a $6.2 million mortgage for the facility. The building is 54,500 square feet and four stories. It was previously owned by...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
850wftl.com

Human remains found in Okeechobee County where missing Lyft driver was last reported

(OKEECHOBEE, FL) – Human remains were discovered in Okeechobee County on Saturday near where missing Lyft driver Gary Levin was last reported before he disappeared. According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found around 10 a.m. off Northeast 40th Terrace and State Road 70 in a wooded area near the Okeechobee County Agri-Civic Center in the northeast section of the city. Officials say information gathered by investigators led them to the location.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man chases sailboat from Maryland to Palm Beach County

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A 1,000 mile chase came to an end in Palm Beach County. The chase involved a man in a car and an individual on a sailboat who may have taken some items that didn't belong to them. The cat-and-mouse game took them from a marina in Maryland to Peanut Island.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach

Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Hurricane Ian continues to be a major hurricane as the entire state remains under a state of emergency, prompting tropical storm warnings for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Okeechobee County is under a hurricane watch.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Victims Of Double Fatal West Boca Raton Crash Identified

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher  BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The victims of last week’s double fatal crash near the intersection of Kimberly Blvd. and U.S. 441 have been identified. BocaNewsNow.com, which confirmed the names shortly after the crash, was asked by law enforcement to withhold the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy