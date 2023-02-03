ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park homicide under investigation

By Jenna Calderón, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
FREEHOLD – A fatal shooting in Asbury Park on Thursday is under active investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Friday.

Around 2:15 p.m., Asbury Park police officers responded to the area of Ridge and Springwood Avenues on a report of shots being fired, according to the announcement. At the scene, officers found the victim, an adult man, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Jersey Shore Regional Medical Center and died shortly before 2:45 p.m., Santiago said.

No further details about the victim have been released.

An investigation involving members of the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Bureau and Asbury Park Police Department remains ongoing. Santiago is urging anyone with information to contact MCPO Detective Stephen Cavendish at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective James Crawford at 732-774-1300.

Anonymous tips can be made to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling the confidential telephone line at 800-671-4400, by downloading and using the P3 Tips mobile app at p3tips.com/1182, or by going to the website at monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

App.com | Asbury Park Press

