Thibodaux, LA

Dulac shrimper Jonathan 'The King' Guidry retains his heavyweight boxing crown

By Colin Campo, The Courier
 3 days ago
Dulac shrimper Jonathan "The King" Guidry recently defended his heavyweight boxing title during a match in Miami.

And on the same night in Thibodaux, seven local MMA fighters won their matches.

Guidry, 33, retained his North American Boxing Association's Gold Title against Bermane “B. WARE” Stiverne. Stiverne, 44, is a former World Boxing Council heavyweight champion. The fight took place at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai in Miami, and Guidry won by unanimous decision after a full 10-round match.

"He's a former world champion, but he got to this age where I don't think he's got that fight in him no more," Guidry said in an interview this week. "We just outboxed him."

According to Fightnews.com, the match had a slow start but Guidry pushed the pace after the midway point.

Back home, Guidry said he's been doing a bit of crabbing lately, but the season is slow because of the frequent weather changes. Because of the slow season, he's been spending more time training.

More local news:Houma chiropractor Patrick Haydel pleads guilty in $14 million Medicare fraud scheme

For subscribersYou know those sky-high egg prices? They're affecting Mardi Gras king cakes too.

"The weather doesn't want to make up its mind whether it wants to be hot or cold and it shocks the crabs," Guidry said. "If the weather is hot, the crabs will move around more. When it starts getting cold like that, they tend to just chill out."

Guidry, 33, has been boxing professsionally for almost nine years and has amassed a record of 19 wins, 1 loss and two draws. Ten of his wins came from knockouts.

His latest championship fight took place Jan. 21, and on the same day, seven Houma-Thibodaux mixed martial arts fighters competed in Thibodaux at the Caged Warrior Championships 28.

Coach Justin Verdin, who was recently inducted into USA Boxing's Southern Association's Hall of Fame, had three fighters win: Rance Ward and Jose Torres of Thibodaux and Tanner Lebouef of Houma.

Ward, in the main event, knocked out Carlton Terrance in the first round, Verdin said. Jose Torres knocked out Adrian Castaneda in the first round as well. Lebouef won by decision against Issac Ellzey.

Verdin said other fighters from the area who competed and won were Drake Pellegrin, Cody Simmons, Ty Henry, and Ty Smith. All are from Houma except Smith, who is from Thibodaux.

Pellegrin defeated Derrick Rawls in Round 3 via an armbar submission. Henry won via technical knockout against Aaron Pegues in the first round. Simmons defeated Nicholas Tapia, and Smith beat Edward Callahan in fights won by decision.

Verdin said the local Houma-Thibodaux fighting scene is growing and it takes winning in these local fights to climb to bigger events.

"It looks really good," he said. "We've got local people fighting. ... All these shows we are doing here in the Thibodaux and Houma area are where Jonathan Guidry started at. It all started right here in your local shows."

