ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Road work ahead: 5 FDOT projects in Volusia bound to have an impact on traffic

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pH8R9_0kbjw00000

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced a plan to advance 20 road projects throughout the state, including the Interstate 95 and U.S. 1 interchange in Ormond Beach where a crash recently killed one woman and left four other people injured.

DeSantis said if the "Moving Florida Forward" program is approved in the upcoming legislative session, about $7 billion would be made available from the state's budget surplus to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Several projects FDOT has in the works involve I-95, a highway known for its frequent accidents and traffic backups.

Here are five projects in Volusia to watch.

I-95 at U.S. 1

  • Plan: In the Ormond Beach area, an approximately one-mile segment of U.S. 1, between Destination Daytona Lane and Plantation Oaks Boulevard/Broadway Avenue, will be widened from two to three lanes in each direction. There also will be shared-use paths for pedestrians and bicyclists.
  • Projected cost: $340 million
  • Phase: The project is currently in the Project Development and Environment Study phase, which FDOT initiated in August 2021 and expects to finish in August 2023.

Crash on I-95:1 killed, 4 injured in wreck near Ormond Beach

I-95 at LPGA Boulevard

  • Plan: In the Daytona Beach area, a 6.2-mile segment of LPGA Boulevard, from U.S. 92 (State Road 600) to Williamson Boulevard, is being evaluated for improvements "and their potential impacts and enhancements to the natural, social, cultural and physical environments," according to FDOT. This includes the Tomoka River bridge and I-95 interchange.
  • Projected cost: Unknown
  • Phase: The project is currently in the Project Development and Environment Study phase, which FDOT initiated in October 2021 and expects to finish in August 2023. A public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 28. Visit cflroads.com/project/448456-1 for details on how to participate.

I-95 at Pioneer Trail

  • Plan: In the New Smyrna Beach area, approximately 2 miles of roadway will be improved around and including the I-95 interchange at Pioneer Trail. The project also will address relieving traffic congestion at two adjacent interchanges — I-95 at Dunlawton Avenue (S.R. 421) and I-95 at Lytle Avenue (S.R. 44).
  • Projected cost: $84 million for construction; $30.2 million for right of way
  • Phase: The project is currently in the design phase, which is estimated to cost $5.7 million.

S.R. 44 at Kepler Road

  • Plan: In the DeLand area, nearly a half-mile of roadway will be redone as a roundabout at S.R. 44 (East New York Avenue) and Kepler Road. The design will include two lanes and a right-turn bypass lane at three of the four connections. Hundreds of feet of S.R. 44 that connect to Kepler Road also will be resurfaced.
  • Projected cost: $6.4 million for construction; $4.2 million for right of way
  • Phase: The project is in the design phase.

U.S. 17 in DeLeon Springs

Traffic:DeLeon Springs residents share thoughts on FDOT's plans for roundabout, widening on US 17

  • Plan: In the DeLeon Springs area, more than 1.5 miles of U.S. 17 (S.R. 15), from south of Spring Street to Lake Winona Road, will be widened from two lanes to four lanes. There also will be a roundabout at U.S. 17 and Spring Garden Avenue/Spring Garden Ranch Road.
  • Projected cost: $30.5 million for construction
  • Phase: The project is in the design phase.

Comments / 2

Related
aroundosceola.com

More closures on, around State Road 417 coming starting Monday

Ramp and road closures associated with the State Road 417/Central Florida GreeneWay continue this week, and may impact your commute from Kissimmee into Orange County or to Orlando International Airport. Many of the closures begin Monday night, but some start or extend into later in the week. Here's the details:
KISSIMMEE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
ORLANDO, FL
PSki17

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Railroad work will cause major blockage next week on County Road 466

Railroad work will cause a major blockage next week on County Road 466 in Oxford. County Road 466 will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning Monday at the railroad crossing between U.S. 301 and County Road 105. CSX Transportation is scheduled to perform track maintenance, which is expected...
OXFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties

BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man arrested with hypodermic needle in parking lot of medical office

A Leesburg man was arrested when he was found sleeping on the pavement of the Express Care parking lot on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol at 2 a.m. Jan. 29 when he saw 26-year-old Jaylin J. Ricks sleeping on the pavement. As he approached Ricks, the officer observed that Ricks had a hypodermic needle sticking out of his pocket. Officers placed handcuffs on Ricks who told the officers that he had drugs in his pockets. A search revealed that he had a baggie which contained .3 grams of amphetamine, according to an arrest report.
LEESBURG, FL
Kristen Walters

Massive store chain opens new Florida location

A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
SARASOTA, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy