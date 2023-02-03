Road work ahead: 5 FDOT projects in Volusia bound to have an impact on traffic

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced a plan to advance 20 road projects throughout the state, including the Interstate 95 and U.S. 1 interchange in Ormond Beach where a crash recently killed one woman and left four other people injured.

DeSantis said if the "Moving Florida Forward" program is approved in the upcoming legislative session, about $7 billion would be made available from the state's budget surplus to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Several projects FDOT has in the works involve I-95, a highway known for its frequent accidents and traffic backups.

Here are five projects in Volusia to watch.

I-95 at U.S. 1

Plan: In the Ormond Beach area, an approximately one-mile segment of U.S. 1, between Destination Daytona Lane and Plantation Oaks Boulevard/Broadway Avenue, will be widened from two to three lanes in each direction. There also will be shared-use paths for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Projected cost: $340 million

Phase: The project is currently in the Project Development and Environment Study phase, which FDOT initiated in August 2021 and expects to finish in August 2023.

I-95 at LPGA Boulevard

Plan: In the Daytona Beach area, a 6.2-mile segment of LPGA Boulevard, from U.S. 92 (State Road 600) to Williamson Boulevard, is being evaluated for improvements "and their potential impacts and enhancements to the natural, social, cultural and physical environments," according to FDOT. This includes the Tomoka River bridge and I-95 interchange.

Projected cost: Unknown

Phase: The project is currently in the Project Development and Environment Study phase, which FDOT initiated in October 2021 and expects to finish in August 2023. A public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 28. Visit cflroads.com/project/448456-1 for details on how to participate.

I-95 at Pioneer Trail

Plan: In the New Smyrna Beach area, approximately 2 miles of roadway will be improved around and including the I-95 interchange at Pioneer Trail. The project also will address relieving traffic congestion at two adjacent interchanges — I-95 at Dunlawton Avenue (S.R. 421) and I-95 at Lytle Avenue (S.R. 44).

Projected cost: $84 million for construction; $30.2 million for right of way

Phase: The project is currently in the design phase, which is estimated to cost $5.7 million.

S.R. 44 at Kepler Road

Plan: In the DeLand area, nearly a half-mile of roadway will be redone as a roundabout at S.R. 44 (East New York Avenue) and Kepler Road. The design will include two lanes and a right-turn bypass lane at three of the four connections. Hundreds of feet of S.R. 44 that connect to Kepler Road also will be resurfaced.

Projected cost: $6.4 million for construction; $4.2 million for right of way

Phase: The project is in the design phase.

U.S. 17 in DeLeon Springs

