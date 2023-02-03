49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Falcons? League Insider Says 'Good Fit'

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to make a move in the quarterback market this offseason. Could signing San Francisco 49ers signal caller Jimmy Garoppolo work out?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is looking for a new home this offseason.

As an impending free agent, the Niners are choosing to move forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are on rookie contracts.

That means Garoppolo becomes one of the top options for teams eyeing a veteran option, one of which could be the Atlanta Falcons , and ESPN is reporting that one league personnel evaluator believes that the Dirty Birds are a good fit for Jimmy G.

"A bridge starter with QB1 upside, Garoppolo would get shades of the Niners' Kyle Shanahan offense with the Falcons, thanks to Arthur Smith's lean on the run and play-action. And Garoppolo would come at a reasonable financial clip," ESPN writes .

The Falcons are likely to cut Marcus Mariota this offseason as he carries a $12 million cap hold and currently roster Desmond Ridder, who started the last four games for Atlanta this season.

Ridder showed enough to warrant some type of consideration for 2023, but not enough to be handed the keys completely. Having a veteran in the building like Garoppolo could be a nice safety blanket for Ridder and the Falcons , who should see a path towards playoff contention.

With bundles of cap space and Tom Brady's retirement hindering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC South title repeat, the Falcons need to strike while the iron is hot and getting a proven winner in Garoppolo could be the move to make.

