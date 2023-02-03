ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Falcons? League Insider Says 'Good Fit'

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQocV_0kbjvyTC00

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to make a move in the quarterback market this offseason. Could signing San Francisco 49ers signal caller Jimmy Garoppolo work out?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is looking for a new home this offseason.

As an impending free agent, the Niners are choosing to move forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are on rookie contracts.

That means Garoppolo becomes one of the top options for teams eyeing a veteran option, one of which could be the Atlanta Falcons , and ESPN is reporting that one league personnel evaluator believes that the Dirty Birds are a good fit for Jimmy G.

"A bridge starter with QB1 upside, Garoppolo would get shades of the Niners' Kyle Shanahan offense with the Falcons, thanks to Arthur Smith's lean on the run and play-action. And Garoppolo would come at a reasonable financial clip," ESPN writes .

The Falcons are likely to cut Marcus Mariota this offseason as he carries a $12 million cap hold and currently roster Desmond Ridder, who started the last four games for Atlanta this season.

Ridder showed enough to warrant some type of consideration for 2023, but not enough to be handed the keys completely. Having a veteran in the building like Garoppolo could be a nice safety blanket for Ridder and the Falcons , who should see a path towards playoff contention.

With bundles of cap space and Tom Brady's retirement hindering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC South title repeat, the Falcons need to strike while the iron is hot and getting a proven winner in Garoppolo could be the move to make.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the SI.com team page here .

Comments / 23

sandie montaner
3d ago

I will truly miss Jimmy but he needs to get away from Kyle Shanahan. He will excel with the Falcons . Good luck to him. I still intend to wear my T shirt. 😊🏈🇺🇸

Reply(8)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Athlon Sports

Report: Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Future

After struggling for much of his first two NFL seasons, don't expect to see former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson starting behind center for the New York Jets in 2023. But don't expect to see him on another roster, either. Jeff Howe of the Athletic brought some clarity to the Jets' murky ...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement

Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
DALLAS, TX
sportszion.com

Dallas Cowboys replaces Brian Schottenheimer in place of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have made an important shift in their offensive staff, with Brian Schottenheimer taking over the role of offensive coordinator from Kellen Moore. The Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy spoke highly of Schottenheimer, noting that “he has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go“.
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: AJ Green Announces Retirement from NFL

A former Georgia legend and veteran NFL star AJ Green has announced his retirement from football. Green spent 12 seasons as a professional football player and pieced together a historical career at both the collegiate and professional levels.  During his time at Georgia, Green racked up 2,619 ...
ATHENS, GA
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy