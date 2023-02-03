Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
'Children and teenagers should be protected': OK bill to limit transgender health services
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — One of several bills introduced in the 2023 Oklahoma legislative session would limit transgender health care to Oklahomans under 21. "Children and teenagers should be protected from bad peer influence and sometimes bad advice from adults from long-term repercussions they may not recognize," said Representative Jim Olsen.
KTUL
Oklahomans indulge in Yukon's Annual Chocolate Festival
YUKON (KOKH) - Indulgence galore, the 11th Annual Yukon Chocolate Festival was held on Saturday. Attendees satisfied their sweet tooth with over 20 chocolate booths, silent auctions, and award ceremonies. Proceeds from the festival will help local park programs and the Mabel C. Fry Public Library.
KTUL
Oklahoma's 59th legislature starts work Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, Oklahoma's 59th legislature will convene to begin sifting through thousands of bills. Bills approved by both the House and Senate will go to the governor for consideration. If Gov. Stitt signs or declines to veto the bill, it will become state law. Catoosa...
KTUL
Tips to make tax filing as convenient as possible
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The time for Oklahomans to file their taxes has come. Tax season began on Jan. 23 for Oklahomans, and they have until April 18 to file. The Oklahoma Tax Commission says everything is in coordination with the Internal Revenue Service. Filing your state and federal taxes at the same time can save time and is more convenient.
KTUL
Hundreds receive free dental care at Oklahoma Mission of Mercy
SHAWNEE (KOKH) — Friday and Saturday hundreds of Oklahomans gathered in Shawnee for the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy, a free clinic that offers dental treatment to Oklahomans who do not have insurance, are underinsured or do not usually have access to dental care. The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy has...
KTUL
Oklahoma's 6th Kid Governor to be sworn in
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will have a new governor on Monday. Well, a new Kid Governor. Oklahoma's Kid Governor is a project with the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy that works to teach kids the workings of our government and how to make a change. This is the...
KTUL
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
KTUL
'We should be ashamed': Former Oklahoma AG criticizes alleged cockfighting ring
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's former Attorney General Drew Edmondson is criticizing inaction from the state and federal lawmakers on dealing with illegal cockfighting in Oklahoma. Cockfighting is a felony in Oklahoma, and was banned statewide back in 2002 by State Question 687 in a 56% to 43% vote....
KTUL
'It would mean that they finally believe us': New bill targets domestic abuse survivors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma GOP lawmaker is bringing forward a bill this legislative session that if passed would give the court more discretion when sentencing crimes where domestic abuse was determined to be a significant factor. Representative Toni Hasenbeck is still putting the finishing touches on the...
KTUL
'Out of the bottom and into the top 10': Stitt talks education during State address
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The state of education was a big topic at the Capitol Monday afternoon. "These strategic initiatives will bring Oklahoma's education system out of the bottom and into the top ten," said Governor Kevin Stitt, (R) - Oklahoma. Education was a big topic during this year's...
KTUL
State superintendent in direct communication with Florida governor over DEI funding
TULSA, Okla. — During the State of the State on Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said universities should have fewer DEI officers and more career placement counselors. “We expect our tuition to pay for their education, not their indoctrination," he said to applause. Stitt's comments come just days after State...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for second suspect in Turley double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a second suspect believed to be involved in a double homicide in Turley. TCSO says it is looking for 39-year-old Rodney "Lucky" Williams. Williams is charged with two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of...
KTUL
New house bill may push limits of a current academic state law
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pushing the limits of a current academic state law?. That’s the concern from a newly filed bill that aims to help educators teach Native American history. A new piece of legislation, House Bill 2115, aims to provide educators with resources to teach the whole...
KTUL
Oklahoma colleges and universities report funding on DEI numbers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Superintendent Ryan Walters' DEI funding request has been answered. The State Regents for Higher Education has laid out the numbers for investment into diversity, equity and inclusion programs. FOX25 requested the packet of reports from colleges and universities detailing all their spending on the...
KTUL
State Representative from Tulsa appointed to Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall appointed Rep. Lonnie Sims of Tulsa to the Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission this week. Sims began his term on the commission Wednesday and is in his third term in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. The commission is working to...
KTUL
ODVA executive director alleges commission illegitimacy, collusion
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel brought forward allegations of collusion and illegitimacy regarding the veterans affairs commission. Kintsel claims that Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) has made unlawful appointments to the commission — and that former Attorney General John...
KTUL
Attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmate Anthony Sanchez push for post-conviction relief
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmate Anthony Sanchez filed an application for post-conviction relief with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday. The application includes a motion for discovery and a motion for an evidentiary hearing through which to present evidence Sanchez' innocence. Death...
Comments / 0