TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The time for Oklahomans to file their taxes has come. Tax season began on Jan. 23 for Oklahomans, and they have until April 18 to file. The Oklahoma Tax Commission says everything is in coordination with the Internal Revenue Service. Filing your state and federal taxes at the same time can save time and is more convenient.

