Maine State

KTUL

Oklahomans indulge in Yukon's Annual Chocolate Festival

YUKON (KOKH) - Indulgence galore, the 11th Annual Yukon Chocolate Festival was held on Saturday. Attendees satisfied their sweet tooth with over 20 chocolate booths, silent auctions, and award ceremonies. Proceeds from the festival will help local park programs and the Mabel C. Fry Public Library.
YUKON, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma's 59th legislature starts work Monday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, Oklahoma's 59th legislature will convene to begin sifting through thousands of bills. Bills approved by both the House and Senate will go to the governor for consideration. If Gov. Stitt signs or declines to veto the bill, it will become state law. Catoosa...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tips to make tax filing as convenient as possible

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The time for Oklahomans to file their taxes has come. Tax season began on Jan. 23 for Oklahomans, and they have until April 18 to file. The Oklahoma Tax Commission says everything is in coordination with the Internal Revenue Service. Filing your state and federal taxes at the same time can save time and is more convenient.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Hundreds receive free dental care at Oklahoma Mission of Mercy

SHAWNEE (KOKH) — Friday and Saturday hundreds of Oklahomans gathered in Shawnee for the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy, a free clinic that offers dental treatment to Oklahomans who do not have insurance, are underinsured or do not usually have access to dental care. The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy has...
SHAWNEE, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma's 6th Kid Governor to be sworn in

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will have a new governor on Monday. Well, a new Kid Governor. Oklahoma's Kid Governor is a project with the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy that works to teach kids the workings of our government and how to make a change. This is the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

New house bill may push limits of a current academic state law

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pushing the limits of a current academic state law?. That’s the concern from a newly filed bill that aims to help educators teach Native American history. A new piece of legislation, House Bill 2115, aims to provide educators with resources to teach the whole...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma colleges and universities report funding on DEI numbers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Superintendent Ryan Walters' DEI funding request has been answered. The State Regents for Higher Education has laid out the numbers for investment into diversity, equity and inclusion programs. FOX25 requested the packet of reports from colleges and universities detailing all their spending on the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

ODVA executive director alleges commission illegitimacy, collusion

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel brought forward allegations of collusion and illegitimacy regarding the veterans affairs commission. Kintsel claims that Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) has made unlawful appointments to the commission — and that former Attorney General John...
OKLAHOMA STATE

