Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Crib To Bed Transition
Transitioning a toddler from their crib to a bed for the first time is a big step for parents and their children. Lisa Hamblin with the OSU County Extension Service tells us when and how to prepare for the big switch. For more resources and information from the OSU County...
okcfox.com
Mental Health Monday: Family Classes and Upcoming Events with NAMI
Taking charge of your mental health can be overwhelming if you don't know where to start. Lorna Palmer, Executive Director with NAMI Oklahoma, and Jenny Demoss, a mental health advocate joined us to talk about some family classes you can take part in along with a lunch and learn opportunity that's going on this month.
okcfox.com
'Children and teenagers should be protected': OK bill to limit transgender health services
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — One of several bills introduced in the 2023 Oklahoma legislative session would limit transgender health care to Oklahomans under 21. "Children and teenagers should be protected from bad peer influence and sometimes bad advice from adults from long-term repercussions they may not recognize," said Representative Jim Olsen.
okcfox.com
Hundreds receive free dental care at Oklahoma Mission of Mercy
SHAWNEE (KOKH) — Friday and Saturday hundreds of Oklahomans gathered in Shawnee for the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy, a free clinic that offers dental treatment to Oklahomans who do not have insurance, are underinsured or do not usually have access to dental care. The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy has...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker looking to repeal the LEAD Act
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker is looking to repeal the LEAD Act. Rep. Tom Gann filed House Bill 1381 to repeal the LEAD Act, which was passed in 2022. The LEAD Act promised investment rebates for the cost of qualified capital expenditures for certain establishments based on the creation of new direct jobs.
okcfox.com
Michigan 2024 presidential primary shift leaves election plans up in the air
LANSING, Mich. (SBG) — While the 2024 presidential election may feel a long way out, in Michigan, the clock is ticking for clerks and lawmakers who are working out plans to move the state toward an earlier presidential primary. Michigan Democrats continue to advocate to move next year's presidential...
okcfox.com
'Out of the bottom and into the top 10': Stitt talks education during State address
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The state of education was a big topic at the Capitol Monday afternoon. "These strategic initiatives will bring Oklahoma's education system out of the bottom and into the top ten," said Governor Kevin Stitt, (R) - Oklahoma. Education was a big topic during this year's...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma colleges and universities report funding on DEI numbers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Superintendent Ryan Walters' DEI funding request has been answered. The State Regents for Higher Education has laid out the numbers for investment into diversity, equity and inclusion programs. FOX25 requested the packet of reports from colleges and universities detailing all their spending on the...
okcfox.com
ODVA executive director alleges commission illegitimacy, collusion
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel brought forward allegations of collusion and illegitimacy regarding the veterans affairs commission. Kintsel claims that Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) has made unlawful appointments to the commission — and that former Attorney General John...
okcfox.com
Attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmate Anthony Sanchez push for post-conviction relief
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmate Anthony Sanchez filed an application for post-conviction relief with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday. The application includes a motion for discovery and a motion for an evidentiary hearing through which to present evidence Sanchez' innocence. Death...
Comments / 0