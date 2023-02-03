ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Crib To Bed Transition

Transitioning a toddler from their crib to a bed for the first time is a big step for parents and their children. Lisa Hamblin with the OSU County Extension Service tells us when and how to prepare for the big switch. For more resources and information from the OSU County...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Mental Health Monday: Family Classes and Upcoming Events with NAMI

Taking charge of your mental health can be overwhelming if you don't know where to start. Lorna Palmer, Executive Director with NAMI Oklahoma, and Jenny Demoss, a mental health advocate joined us to talk about some family classes you can take part in along with a lunch and learn opportunity that's going on this month.
okcfox.com

Hundreds receive free dental care at Oklahoma Mission of Mercy

SHAWNEE (KOKH) — Friday and Saturday hundreds of Oklahomans gathered in Shawnee for the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy, a free clinic that offers dental treatment to Oklahomans who do not have insurance, are underinsured or do not usually have access to dental care. The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy has...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker looking to repeal the LEAD Act

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker is looking to repeal the LEAD Act. Rep. Tom Gann filed House Bill 1381 to repeal the LEAD Act, which was passed in 2022. The LEAD Act promised investment rebates for the cost of qualified capital expenditures for certain establishments based on the creation of new direct jobs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma colleges and universities report funding on DEI numbers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Superintendent Ryan Walters' DEI funding request has been answered. The State Regents for Higher Education has laid out the numbers for investment into diversity, equity and inclusion programs. FOX25 requested the packet of reports from colleges and universities detailing all their spending on the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

ODVA executive director alleges commission illegitimacy, collusion

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel brought forward allegations of collusion and illegitimacy regarding the veterans affairs commission. Kintsel claims that Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) has made unlawful appointments to the commission — and that former Attorney General John...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy