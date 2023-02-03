ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Death sentence for women and families": Federal court blocks domestic violence gun ban

By Brett Wilkins
 3 days ago

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

The right-wing 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday struck down a federal law barring people with domestic violence restraining orders from owning firearms, a ruling that gun control advocates said will cost lives.

A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based appellate court said in its decision that the overturned law is an unconstitutional impediment to the right to bear arms. The judges based their ruling on New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, a June 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down that state's limits on carrying concealed guns in public.

The judges — who were all appointed by Republican presidents — wrote that under Bruen, the law prohibiting people with domestic violence restraining orders from owning guns "fails to pass constitutional muster," and that the ban is an outlier "that our ancestors never would have accepted."

Responding to the ruling, Shannon Watts, founder of the gun control advocacy group Moms Demand Action, tweeted, "Given that domestic violence is often a precursor to gun violence, this ruling is a death sentence for women and families in the U.S."

"When someone is able to secure a restraining order, we must do everything possible to keep them and their families safe — not empower the abuser with easy access to firearms," Watts added. "This dangerous and deadly ruling cannot stand and must quickly be overturned."

Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern warned via Twitter that "there is no real doubt that the 5th Circuit's decision is going to lead to more abusers murdering their wives and girlfriends. It will also increase mass shootings."

Stern noted that the U.S. Supreme Court "held that gun restrictions are only constitutional if they have historical analogs from 1791 or 1868. But domestic violence was widely accepted in those eras. So, the 5th Circuit says, the government can't disarm alleged domestic abusers today."

"To be clear — the reason there weren't laws disarming domestic abusers in 1791 or 1868 is because women were not equal citizens and domestic violence was not deemed a criminal offense by the men who made and enforced the laws," Stern added.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the presence of a firearm in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%. Each year, more than 600 U.S. women are shot to death by their intimate partners. That's one killing every 14 hours.

Comments / 87

gizmo
3d ago

it's a good thing for the rights of Americans and it's a good thing for people who lost their rights to own a firearm when women and cops used and abused the system by fake/false lying domestic claims to people who only used them for protection hunting that are & were law abiding people and falsely accused & the many self defense case's that were wrongly accused of it...

Reply(24)
40
gizmo
3d ago

IT doesn't change the fact that people always did and will continue to kill regardless of what they use and how they do it....

Reply(4)
25
Joseph Patriarca
1d ago

The problem w this story is assuming the woman r the only victims and in this day and age police are being trained to arrest the males at any cost . Most of the times woman r the victims however they r the same ones that know how to abuse the system to their advantage

Reply(3)
12
