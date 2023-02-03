Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox2detroit.com
Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
WOOD
Gale Warnings – Warmer Than Average
Winds will be increasing in West Michigan. Small Craft Advisories will be up later today on Lake Michigan. Those flip to Gale Warnings from 10 pm this evening until 10 AM tomorrow (Tue.) morning. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph inland and 40-45 mph at Lake Michigan. Today looks dry. We’ll...
UpNorthLive.com
Rudyard Township named as the Snowy Owl Capital of Michigan
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One northern Michigan township has been named Michigan's Snowy Owl Capital. Travelling all the way from the arctic tundra to the Upper Peninsula, it's becoming more and more likely that Michiganders will be able to see a snowy owl. And Rudyard Township is the best...
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
Weather this week: Flirt with 60 degrees, then heavy moisture storm
This week is going to feel more like March than February. A large, mature storm system coming from the south will be a big soaker. There are actually going to be two precipitation periods this week. Tonight and Tuesday morning will have a line of scattered light rain showers crossing Lower Michigan. Temperatures should be above freezing for most of Lower Michigan. The far northern part of Lower Michigan could have some brief freezing rain. Southern Lower Michigan won’t have any ice problems.
WLUC
I-500 Snowmobile Race returns to Sault Ste. Marie, ends with photo finish
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The International 500 Snowmobiling Race returned to Sault Ste. Marie Saturday. Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Quentin Messer Jr. said this event affects more than just Sault Ste. Marie residents. “This event is important not only for the Soo, but for all of Michigan,”...
WILX-TV
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
wotsmqt.com
A Hard Lesson • A Negaunee Weekend
YOU ARE NO DOUBT ALL TOO familiar with the tragedy which occurred last weekend when an Escanaba couple lost their lives in a traffic accident as they were on their way to see their son play basketball in Sault Ste. Marie. I don’t need to go into unnecessary detail about...
UpNorthLive.com
Utah's recent air quality 'some of the worst in the nation'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah State University professor said Utah's recent air quality has been "some of the worst air in the nation." Sunday's snow storm helped clear some of the nasty winter inversion present in the valley this past week. Associate Research Professor Randy Martin with...
whmi.com
Filmmaker To Present History Of Michigan’s Shipwrecks
The Brighton District Library is hosting an award-winning filmmaker this week for residents interested in the history of Michigan’s shipwrecks. Award-Winning author and documentary filmmaker Ric Mixter will be presenting and talking about his new book, "Bottled Goodbyes", chronicling some of the most well-known shipwrecks and bottled messages discovered on the nation’s coastlines.
UpNorthLive.com
Rail biking tours coming to northern Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new company is taking an out-of-service railroad track and making it into a fun way to get outdoors. Wheels on Rails LLC is creating Michigan's first-ever round biking business aimed at repurposing old tracks. In Grawn, the railroad at State St has been...
2 killed, 4 others injured in collision in Northern Michigan
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI – Two people died in a crash Saturday, Feb. 4, that was caused by inclement weather, Mackinac County sheriff’s deputies said. Four other people were also hospitalized in the collision. Police said the driver was traveling along U.S. Route 2 – about 13 miles west...
10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter
If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
sooleader.com
COLUMN: Outpouring of support shown for family struck by tragedy
When tragedy strikes a family, school, and community, people rise to the occasion to show support, love and compassion. That is what happened this past week in the Eastern Upper Peninsula. Last Friday, Sault Ste. Marie was hosting a boys varsity basketball game against Escanaba. I was there for the...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made
There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
Michigan school kids could get free breakfast, lunch under Whitmer budget proposal
All Michigan children could see free breakfast and lunch at schools under an executive budget recommendation from the Whitmer administration, MLive has learned. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to recommend spending an estimated $160 million from the state’s School Aid Fund to go toward the program. That’s expected to impact 1.4 million children in-state, with the administration indicating the move could save families at least $850 a year.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
UpNorthLive.com
State police urge drivers to slow down on US-2 after fatal crashes
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- In less than two weeks, four people have died in crashes on US-2 in the Upper Peninsula. The highway stretches the full-length of the Upper Peninsula and serves as a major thoroughfare for travelers,. With these tragedies coming back-to-back, we wanted to dig into the history...
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
International Space Station captures frozen tundra in Detroit as it flies over SE Michigan [WATCH]
The International Space Station flew over Southern Michigan and Southern Ontario on Thursday, and captured the frozen landscape that is Metro Detroit. The video was on NASA’s live feed, and shows plenty of the white stuff spanning across the region.
Comments / 0