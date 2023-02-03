Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Juvenile arrested in connection to Westmont threat left 2nd note at elementary school
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Westmont Hilltop School District are providing additional details in regards to Monday's arrest of a juvenile in connection with last week's threat investigation. In a letter sent out by District Superintendent Thomas Mitchell, officials say the juvenile was taken into custody after...
Juvenile arrested, charged in Westmont School District threat
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A juvenile accused of leaving a threatening note outside the Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School has been arrested and charged. According to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, the juvenile suspect was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6 early in the morning. The adolescent, whose identity was not released due to age, […]
WJAC TV
Police: West Decatur couple charged after overdosing at Blair Co. Sheetz
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after they reportedly overdosed at a Blair County Sheetz over the weekend. Police say officers were dispatched to the store along East 25th Ave. around 8 p.m. Friday...
wccsradio.com
WOMAN INVOLVED IN 2020 TRAFFIC STOP DRUG BUST TO BE SENTENCED TODAY
One of the people involved in a drug case in Armagh from 2020 is due before a judge today in Indiana County Court. 23-year-old Jasmine Ann Dorsey of Johnstown will go before President Judge Thomas Bianco for sentencing to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver for an incident on September 5th of 2020. A second charge of controlled substance possession will not be prosecuted.
Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
Woman accused of central Pa. bank robbing spree arrested in Maryland
A Maryland woman is awaiting extradition back to Franklin County to faces charges that she went on a bank-robbing spree stretching back to September. Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, is accused of robbing the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, on Sept. 19; Community State Bank on North Main Street, Peters Township, on Nov. 1; and the F&M Trust Bank on Waterfall Road in Fulton Township, on Jan. 20, according to state police.
wccsradio.com
SHETLER TRIAL POSTPONED AGAIN
Once again, the trial of Ray Shetler Jr.is being delayed. The former New Florence man, who is now 38 years old and listed with a Saltsburg address, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer. His trial was to begin tomorrow, but last week Westmoreland County Judge Meaghan Bilik-DeFazio granted another request for continuance, and it is now scheduled to begin on April 17th.
Verdict reached in 2020 shaken baby case from Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A verdict was reached in a 2020 case in Bedford County where a baby nearly died from injuries after being shaken by the father. Jensun Claycomb, 23, of Bedford County, was found guilty on his charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person, according […]
Mt. Pleasant man sentenced to jail for sale of drug in fatal overdose
A judge rejected a defense request Friday to allow a Mt. Pleasant man who pleaded guilty late last year to selling a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to serve out a sentence while at home. Westmoreland County Judge Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears said the circumstances of the case...
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
local21news.com
Multi-car crash leads to injuries and road closures in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a crash that involved multiple cars and lead to some being injured. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at around 1:59 p.m. on Lincoln Way W. and Campbell's Run Rd. Officials say some are injured following the crash and that...
Man sentenced to state prison for attacking Huntingdon County woman, stealing her car
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found guilty of a 2021 attempted homicide of a woman in Huntingdon County will be spending decades behind bars. Derrick Harrison, 33, of Philadelphia was sentenced Thursday to spend between 40 to 80 years at state prison, Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith confirmed. Harrison broke into […]
wccsradio.com
CRIMINAL CALL SESSION TODAY FOR MAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED, SIMPLE ASSAULT
Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas have many criminal call hearings on the docket today, including one for a man from Dixonville who is facing charges from an incident in October of last year. Court documents show that 20-year-old Christopher Anthony Dilts will be at the Indiana County Courthouse...
Huntingdon County man sentenced for arson following standoff
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is facing up to six years behind bars for lighting his trailer on fire, according to the Huntingdon County District Attorney . Jonathan W. Copenhaver, 36, of Shirleysburg plead guilty to lighting plastic to set fire to his trailer, located along Extract Road, in October 2022. […]
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Man Found Dead In A Vehicle
Police say he sustained gunshot wounds. Hagerstown, Md (KM) The investigation continue into the death of man found inside of a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Hagerstown. At around 4:24 PM, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle. They found Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, of Hagerstown deceased inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
wccsradio.com
WARRANT SCAM REPORTED IN ALLEGHENY, INDIANA COUNTIES
The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam making its way across the area. Officials say in a news release that someone is calling residents, particularly in Allegheny County, acting as a Deputy from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and demanding payment to settle a warrant. This is a scam and officials say warrants can only be vacated by the person being arrested and brought before a court.
Scammers impersonating Indiana County sheriff’s deputies
The Indiana County district attorney is warning people about a new scam involving people impersonating police officers.
Chambersburg man arrested for raping 12-year-old
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police department announced the arrest of a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. According to the victim, Delke Eustache, 18, of Chambersburg, raped her three times since her 12th birthday. A social worker from Florida allegedly contacted Chambersburg police on Jan. 24...
Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
Bell Township bar sued by woman who claimed injuries caused by drunken fall from stool
A Bell Township bar was sued this week by a woman who claimed she was left a quadriplegic when she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool. According to the lawsuit, Mary Jo Jordan, 55, of Avonmore contends her injuries two years ago were caused by negligence of the staff at the Lone Star Inn on Perrysville Road when she was continuously served vodka and beer despite being visibly intoxicated.
