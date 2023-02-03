Once again, the trial of Ray Shetler Jr.is being delayed. The former New Florence man, who is now 38 years old and listed with a Saltsburg address, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer. His trial was to begin tomorrow, but last week Westmoreland County Judge Meaghan Bilik-DeFazio granted another request for continuance, and it is now scheduled to begin on April 17th.

