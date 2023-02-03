ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

WTAJ

Juvenile arrested, charged in Westmont School District threat

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A juvenile accused of leaving a threatening note outside the Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School has been arrested and charged. According to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, the juvenile suspect was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6 early in the morning. The adolescent, whose identity was not released due to age, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: West Decatur couple charged after overdosing at Blair Co. Sheetz

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after they reportedly overdosed at a Blair County Sheetz over the weekend. Police say officers were dispatched to the store along East 25th Ave. around 8 p.m. Friday...
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

WOMAN INVOLVED IN 2020 TRAFFIC STOP DRUG BUST TO BE SENTENCED TODAY

One of the people involved in a drug case in Armagh from 2020 is due before a judge today in Indiana County Court. 23-year-old Jasmine Ann Dorsey of Johnstown will go before President Judge Thomas Bianco for sentencing to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver for an incident on September 5th of 2020. A second charge of controlled substance possession will not be prosecuted.
ARMAGH, PA
DC News Now

Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
PennLive.com

Woman accused of central Pa. bank robbing spree arrested in Maryland

A Maryland woman is awaiting extradition back to Franklin County to faces charges that she went on a bank-robbing spree stretching back to September. Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, is accused of robbing the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, on Sept. 19; Community State Bank on North Main Street, Peters Township, on Nov. 1; and the F&M Trust Bank on Waterfall Road in Fulton Township, on Jan. 20, according to state police.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wccsradio.com

SHETLER TRIAL POSTPONED AGAIN

Once again, the trial of Ray Shetler Jr.is being delayed. The former New Florence man, who is now 38 years old and listed with a Saltsburg address, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer. His trial was to begin tomorrow, but last week Westmoreland County Judge Meaghan Bilik-DeFazio granted another request for continuance, and it is now scheduled to begin on April 17th.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Verdict reached in 2020 shaken baby case from Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A verdict was reached in a 2020 case in Bedford County where a baby nearly died from injuries after being shaken by the father. Jensun Claycomb, 23, of Bedford County, was found guilty on his charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person, according […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon County man sentenced for arson following standoff

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is facing up to six years behind bars for lighting his trailer on fire, according to the Huntingdon County District Attorney . Jonathan W. Copenhaver, 36, of Shirleysburg plead guilty to lighting plastic to set fire to his trailer, located along Extract Road, in October 2022. […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Man Found Dead In A Vehicle

Police say he sustained gunshot wounds. Hagerstown, Md (KM) The investigation continue into the death of man found inside of a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Hagerstown. At around 4:24 PM, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle. They found Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, of Hagerstown deceased inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wccsradio.com

WARRANT SCAM REPORTED IN ALLEGHENY, INDIANA COUNTIES

The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam making its way across the area. Officials say in a news release that someone is calling residents, particularly in Allegheny County, acting as a Deputy from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and demanding payment to settle a warrant. This is a scam and officials say warrants can only be vacated by the person being arrested and brought before a court.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Chambersburg man arrested for raping 12-year-old

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police department announced the arrest of a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. According to the victim, Delke Eustache, 18, of Chambersburg, raped her three times since her 12th birthday. A social worker from Florida allegedly contacted Chambersburg police on Jan. 24...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Bell Township bar sued by woman who claimed injuries caused by drunken fall from stool

A Bell Township bar was sued this week by a woman who claimed she was left a quadriplegic when she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool. According to the lawsuit, Mary Jo Jordan, 55, of Avonmore contends her injuries two years ago were caused by negligence of the staff at the Lone Star Inn on Perrysville Road when she was continuously served vodka and beer despite being visibly intoxicated.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

