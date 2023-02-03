Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Florida's Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning
The second week of February is Florida’s severe weather awareness week. Every day this week, the CBS 12 StormTrac team will detail the common severe weather risks in South Florida. Monday is lightning awareness day. Did you know, Florida is the lightning capital of the United States? According to...
cbs12.com
Loggerhead Marinelife supports proposed state-wide balloon ban
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Balloons are already banned from being released or used as party decorations at beach parties in some areas across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Now, a Florida state lawmaker is proposing a state-wide balloon ban to reduce the amount of trash ending...
cbs12.com
Mustang, boat fire, and migrant landing: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida. A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. Watch: Boat fire in Stuart. A boat...
cbs12.com
Florida special legislative session gets underway Monday
TALLAHASEE, Fla. (CBS12) — We are one month out from Florida lawmakers meeting in Tallahassee for their annual legislative session, but on Monday, a special session gets underway. That will help prioritize some bills they may want to get on the governor's desk. Among the topics of note are...
cbs12.com
Florida teen pleads guilty to killing classmate, apologizes in court
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida teen pleaded guilty to killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times two years ago. Aiden Fucci, now 16, changed his plea just before the start of his trial on Monday. Fucci pleaded guilty to stabbing 13-year-old Trystyn Bailey....
cbs12.com
Proposed California bill would require gun owners to purchase insurance
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — A new bill introduced by two California senators would require gun owners to purchase liability insurance for the negligence or accidental use of their firearms. If SB 8 is passed, California would be the first state to require insurance for gun owners. Sens. Catherine Blakespear,...
Comments / 0