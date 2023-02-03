Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers has message for former teammate Davante Adams as the receiver tries to recruit him to Raiders
If Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to reunite with star receiver Davante Adams, he's going to need some help from the current Las Vegas Raider.
Detroit Lions: Brad Holmes may roll the dice in 2023 NFL Draft
After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
Amon-Ra St. Brown wins ‘Best Catch’ competition at Pro Bowl Games [Video]
Following another outstanding season with the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ended up being named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his young career. On Sunday, St. Brown participated in the finals of the Best Catch competition at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, and as you are about to see, he ended up winning the whole darn thing with a pair of creative catches.
2023 NFL Draft: Odds released for who Detroit Lions will select with No. 6 pick
We are still a ways away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions should do, and will do, with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. As the weeks have gone by, no fewer than a dozen players have been mentioned as potential picks for the Lions at No. 6, including quarterbacks, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers, and even a tight end. Now, odds have been released for who Detroit will select with the No. 6 overall pick.
Detroit Lions strike gold in post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Draft
If you are a crazy Detroit Lions fan like I am, and cannot get enough of anything and everything regarding the NFL Draft, you probably paid close attention to the Reese's Senior Bowl, and the week leading up to it. You also probably know that it is the week leading up to the game that is extremely valuable as teams (and scouts and reporters) are able to see the prospects up close as they participate in specific drills that focus on exposing weaknesses and identifying strengths. With the Senior Bowl officially in the books, the post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Drafts have started to drop, including one from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.
Detroit Pistons snag Elite PG in 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The hope was that after landing Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons would take a step forward during the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, Cade Cunningham suffered a season-ending injury, and the Pistons (14-39) are currently tied for the second-worst record in the NBA. The dream scenario is that Detroit wins the Draft Lottery so they can select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick, but in the latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft put out by Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Pistons did not get that lucky.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Dolphins Not Expected To Re-Sign TE Mike Gesicki
He earned $10.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022 under the franchise tag. Gesicki, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus. Gesicki will...
Report: Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Future
After struggling for much of his first two NFL seasons, don't expect to see former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson starting behind center for the New York Jets in 2023. But don't expect to see him on another roster, either. Jeff Howe of the Athletic brought some clarity to the Jets' murky ...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
2 Teams that could trade Detroit Lions for No. 6 pick
In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury
The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Michigan Football & Jim Harbaugh, QB Coach, Juwan Howard & Hoops, National Signing Day
Michigan basketball is hanging in there, and it's officially the offseason for football, but there's still always something to talk about.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
FanGraphs projects 2023 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Lineup
Don't look now, but we are less than two weeks away from some Detroit Tigers players reporting to Lakeland, Florida for Spring Training. After a disastrous 2022 season, Detroit will look to take a step forward in 2023, and it will all start on Opening Day, which will take place on March 30 with a road matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. FanGraphs has released their Opening Day starting lineup for the Tigers, and a VERY familiar face is not included.
Arizona Cardinals make decision on Lions DC Aaron Glenn
According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Arizona Cardinals have eliminated several head coaching prospects. The three known remaining candidates are Brian Flores (Steelers assistant coach), Mike Kafka (Giants offensive coordinator), and Lou Anarumo (Bengals defensive coordinator). Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has also been informed and remains under contract. Meanwhile, Aaron Glenn (Lions defensive coordinator) and Brian Callahan (Bengals offensive coordinator) have been ruled out, but are still being considered for other positions.
MLive.com
Jack Morris speaks out on TV split with Detroit Tigers
FLINT – Jack Morris won’t be part of the Detroit Tigers television broadcast team this season but that’s OK with the Hall of Fame pitcher. Morris said Saturday that there are no hard feelings over the split with the Tigers, for whom he spent 14 seasons pitching before joining the TV crew for the first time in 2015.
atozsports.com
Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers landing spot getting contested
Last season, the Green Bay Packers sent their All-Pro WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Leaving QB Aaron Rodgers searching for his new number one. A season later, the Packers have developed their young receivers, but Rodgers likely won’t be there for a second act. The Packers are likely to trade Rodgers, as retirement was at one point an option, is not going to happen just yet.
Michigan football hiring Josh Sinagoga as offensive analyst, sources confirm
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program will add Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst, sources confirmed to The Michigan Insider. Sinagoga spent the previous four years at Youngstown State, where he most recently worked as quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator. At Michigan, he will fill the analyst vacancy created by Kirk Campbell’s promotion to quarterbacks coach.
